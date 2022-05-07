Ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), numerous members of the party have declared interest in the nation's highest political office.

The list of those interested in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari is growing every day, making the party extend the sale of its nomination and expression of interest forms which cost a whopping N100 million!

So far, a good number of the aspirants have purchased the forms.

Here is a list of those who have declared interest in the presidential ticket of the APC:

Southwest

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Pastor Tunde Bakare Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state Former Speaker of House of Reps Dimeji Bankole Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Ajayi Boroffice Senator Ibikunle Amosun

Southeast

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Senator Rochas Okorocha Labour and employment minister Chris Ngige Education minister (state) Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba Former Senate president Ken Nnamani Science and technology minister Ogbonnaya Onu Uju Ohanenye (female)

South-south

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state Former APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole Niger Delta Affairs minister Godswill Akpabio Pastor Nicholas Felix Transport minister Rotimi Amaechi

Northcentral

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state

Northwest

Former Zamfara governor Ahmed Yerima Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state

Tinubu speaks on growing list of APC presidential aspirants

In a related development, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said the growing number of people seeking the APC's 2023 presidential ticket is good for Nigeria's democracy.

The former Lagos state governor who is also a presidential hopeful said this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, May 3, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Tinubu who met with the president at his official residence said the trend is in the best interest of the country.

CBN Governor Emefiele speaks as group buys APC presidential forms for him

Meanwhile, Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has said he is yet to decide whether or not to join the 2023 presidential race.

Emefiele said this a day after a group purchased the presidential nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for him.

While thanking the "farmers and patriots" who bought the forms for him, Emefiele said he will use his "own hard earned savings" to buy the nomination forms should he decide to contest.

