33 unknown cheese facts for the devoted dairy connoisseurs

Cheese is one of the most popular dairy products worldwide. It is versatile and can be part of cheap and fancy meals. But even the most devoted dairy connoisseurs don’t know some cheese facts.

Photo: @enginakyurt, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cheese is arguably the best and easiest-to-use flavour enhancer for many traditional and modern meals. Its diversity in variety and function further makes it interesting. It is one of the few foods that has been used by royalties and peasants alike since its invention.

Unknown facts about cheese

Cheese has become a staple in many tasty foods, from burgers and sandwiches to popcorn and meat platters. These cheese fun facts will improve your knowledge of the food so you can enjoy it even more.

It is made by adding bacteria and enzymes to milk to make it curdle.

There are over 2000 different types worldwide.

It is an excellent source of protein, calcium, and phosphorus.

Excessive consumption of this dairy food is harmful to your health. It contains high quantities of salt and saturated fat. This could cause high blood pressure and high cholesterol, resulting in cardiovascular disease.

June is National Dairy Month in the United States.

It is good for your teeth. It contains high levels of calcium, which strengthens teeth and bones.

There are specific types for lactose-intolerant people. Parmigiano-Reggiano, for instance, is naturally aged and low in sugar, thus safe for lactose-intolerant people.

It is made from the milk of various animals, including cows, sheep, goats, donkeys and even moose!

One pound of cheese requires ten pounds of milk to make.

It comes in various colours, including yellow, white, orange, blue and purple. The colour depends on its source and additives.

Unknown cheese facts

Sliced cheese on a brown table top. Photo: NastyaSensei, pexels.com

Source: UGC

With over 2000 types known worldwide, the average dairy lover cannot hope to know everything about this dairy product. Therefore, it remains to be a product of endless surprises.

It can be highly addictive. Studies have shown that it activates the opioid receptors, being addictive by the same mechanism as codeine and vicodin.

A type of sheep cheese called Casu marzu contains live maggots. A wheel is made and left outside for flies to lay eggs in. It is quite popular on Sardinia island in Italy. However, it is illegal to buy and sell Casu marzu. Some consider it one of the worst inventions in the culinary world.

Queen Victoria of England (1837-1901) received a huge wheel of cheddar as a wedding gift.

Between June 1935 and March 1937, a law in Wisconsin made it compulsory for restaurants to serve butter and cheese with all meals.

Cheese wheels were invented for ease of road transportation. Traditional European farmers and merchants realised that carrying it around was challenging, and it would be easier to roll it around instead.

You can make some using your own body's bacteria. Scientists recently discovered that bacteria from human belly buttons and toes could be used to curdle milk.

Interesting facts about cheese

The phrase “say cheese” has been used by photographers for decades when taking pictures. Here are some more interesting facts about cheese.

Stinky cheese smells like smelly feet because they contain the same bacteria, the Brevibacterium linens.

The smelliest type in the world is stinky cheese. However, even among the stinky types, Epoisse de Bourgogne, a French variant made in Burgundy, takes the crown. In fact, it stinks so bad that it is banned on public transport in France.

The holes in blocks of curdled milk are thought to result from flecks of hay that fall into the milk.

Surprisingly, scientists found that mice are not fond of cheese. Although cultures worldwide use this food to trap mice because they think the animals love it, this assumption is inaccurate.

The rarest type is moose cheese. It is so rare that it is only made from the milk of three moose worldwide. They all live in Sweden, and The Elk House produces the product.

It can be soaked in wine, giving it a deep purple colour and enhancing its flavour. Such types are usually matured for at least six months, making them hard or semi-hard.

Fun facts about cheese

Sliced cheese served on a white tray. Photo: Jennifer Murray, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Although its production has evolved drastically, the food has remained fascinating. Have a look at some fun cheese facts you probably didn’t know about.

It can be a good remedy for insomnia. The dairy product contains high levels of tryptophan, an amino acid which can help you fall asleep faster.

The art of cheese-making is an old-school activity estimated to be over 4000 years old. However, nobody knows who invented it. Some legends believe it was first accidentally made by an Arabian merchant whose milk curdled during a long journey across the desert.

The world's oldest block of this dairy product is 3200 years old. Archaeologists discovered it in an ancient Egyptian tomb in 2018.

This dairy product can be used as a currency in Italy. The Credem bank accepts Parmesan from local merchants in exchange for cheap loans.

Cheddar is made orange in colour by injecting flavourless orange food colour. In ancient society, orange types were considered to be of high quality. Therefore, farmers started injecting food colour to create this illusion. However, the food colour does not alter the taste.

Cheese trivia questions and answers

Cheese on a wooden tray. Photo: Alexy Almond, pexels.com

Source: UGC

How much do you know about this global favourite dairy product? Check out these quick cheese trivia quizzes and answers.

What is the most consumed cheese in the world? The global favourite type is mozzarella, followed by cheddar

What is the least consumed cheese? Blue cheese is America's least favourite type.

How much does the most expensive cheese cost? The most expensive type in the world goes for at least $600 per pound. This is pule, made in Serbia from donkey milk.

What is the most popular cheese food? America's favourite cheese recipe is macaroni and cheese.

What is a cheese lover called? A cheese lover is called a turophile.

What was the biggest cheese ever made? It was a block of cheddar made by a Canadian maker. It was 32 feet long and weighed 57,518 pounds.

Which country uses the most cheese? Greece has the highest consumption of this dairy product.

Over 4000+ years, the art of cheese making has evolved from crude at-home methods to refined factory processes. It remains a wonder to many dairy lovers. There are still several unknown cheese facts. Hopefully, you have learned at least one or two things from the above facts.

READ ALSO: 70+ interesting car facts that will impress even the auto enthusiasts

Legit.ng recently published interesting car facts. There are more than 60 automotive brands around the world. First made in 1886, the modern automotive industry still holds many surprises for the average car enthusiast.

Auto enthusiasts may be able to name car brands and types off the tops of their heads. But even the biggest car lovers may not know some of these fascinating car facts.

Source: Legit.ng