Etisalat, a multinational Emirati-based telecommunications services provider, serves millions of users in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. One of the common questions among these users is, "What is the Etisalat balance check code?" Find out below.

Etisalat balance check code for prepaid and postpaid customers. Photo: @Etisalat

Source: Facebook

Would you like to know how to check balance in Etisalat? Here are all the Etisalat balance check codes for checking your airtime, data balance, and recharging methods.

Etisalat balance check codes

Below are various ways on how to check Etisalat balance.

How to check Etisalat prepaid balance

For prepaid users, the following options will apply:

Method 1

Dial *121#

Method 2

You can also check your prepaid balance through the My Etisalat UAE app:

Log in to the app using your account details.

You can check your data balance, account activity and even pay bills via the app.

Method 3

Etisalat prepaid balance checks can also be done via the self-care online portal.

Visit the Etisalat website

On the right corner of your page, click on "My Account" and tap "Sign In".

Enter your account/mobile number to login

Once logged in, you can check your balance, subscriptions, and other available services.

How to check Etisalat data balance for prepaid users

Dial *121#

You will receive a text message with your remaining internet data after dialling the code.

Other codes include:

For prepaid offers and promotions, dial *101#.

For the Deal of the Day, dial *050#.

For credit transfer to other numbers, dial *100* mobile number you are transferring to*amount# and press "OK"

How to check Etisalat postpaid balance

A father and a daughter talking on the phone. Photo: @Etisalat UAE

Source: Getty Images

If you are an Etisalat postpaid customer, you can check your balance in the following ways:

By dialling the Etisalat postpaid balance check code: *140#

Via the My Etisalat UAE app

Via the self-care online service.

How to check Etisalat international minutes balance

Simply text "usage" to 1012 or use the My Etisalat UAE app to check your international minutes.

How to check data balance on Etisalat

For Etisalat data balance check and usage, dial *121*170#. You can also check the data balance via the My Etisalat UAE app.

How do I check my minutes on Etisalat postpaid?

You can quickly check your postpaid balance by dialling the USSD code *142# directly from your phone free of charge.

How do I check my Etisalat postpaid balance via SMS?

You can check your balance through the My Etisalat UAE app or by dialling *170# for data enquiry and *140# for Flexi minutes enquiry.

How can I get more data on Etisalat postpaid?

You can get more data through:

The My Etisalat UAE app

By dialling *140# or *101#

By dialling 125

How much does Etisalat charge per minute?

Its standard rates and charges include:

In-package local call - AED 0.14/min

Out-of-package local call - AED 0.38/min

Local SMS - AED 0.19/SMS

International SMS - AED 0.63/SMS

Local MMS - AED 0.47/50KB

International MMS - AED 1.89/50KB

Other useful short Etisalat codes

They include:

For details of SIM - #132#

For details of the connection - *262

For calling tune - *359

Service number - #111#

For missed call activation - *346

These are the Etisalat balance check codes that you can use while checking your balances on your Etisalat SIM.

