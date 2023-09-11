The UK government's announcement of international relocation payment to non-UK immigrants has gone viral in Nigeria

The UK is seeking to pay about N9.3 million to qualified teachers of physics and languages who are willing to relocate to the country

But some Nigerians on social media have said teachers should think twice before taking the IRP offer because teaching in the UK may not be easy

The offer by the UK government to pay international teachers N9.3 million to relocate to the country has gone viral.

Since the International Relocation Payment, IRP was announced on the UK government website on September 4, it has been reposted by many Nigerians on Twitter.

The IRP, which is open to only foreign teachers, will see interested teachers get 10,000 pounds, an equivalent of about N9.3 million.

The N9.8 million will cover the costs of visas, the immigration health surcharge and other relocation expenses.

Website to apply for UK international relocation payment

Those more favoured by the IRP are physics and language teachers, and applications are open on the UK government's international relocation payment application website, which is https://get-a-teacher-relocation-payment.education.gov.uk.

While reposting the UK relocation opportunity on Twitter, a Nigerian man, Wizarab, said teaching is one of the most challenging jobs in the UK.

His words:

"UK is offering £10k relocation fee for anyone that wants to migrate to the UK to teach. Note that teaching kids is one of the hardest jobs in the UK. There is no respect and you have no power of the kids. Just a friendly advice before you rush it."

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to UK government's relocation payment

@Kingsizzz said:

"Take note some of these UK kids will spit on you and you can't do anything about it."

@maxvayshia commented:

"They should teach their children themselves. Na their wahala be that."

@RealBrihannah said:

"Friendly advice needed before you rush go beat oyibo pikin."

@Ogee_Onovo commented:

"It seems people are not applying that's why they decided to add money."

