Bank branches across the country remain open despite calls from workers' unions to join the Nigerian Labour Congress' warning strike

The banks' union had issued a notice to its members, asking them not to resume work on Tuesday and Wednesday

Checks by Legit.ng on Tuesday morning show that bank branches were open, as managers ordered workers to resume work

Nigerian banks and other financial institutions remained open today, Tuesday, September 5, 2023, despite indications to join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)'s warning strike against the hardships caused by the petrol subsidy removal.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) issued a statement saying all bank branches would be shut on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 5 and 6, respectively.

However, most branches visited by Legit.ng on Tuesday morning showed no sign of a strike, as workers were seen stationed at their duty posts.

In an interview, a teller at a First Bank branch on Airport Road explained that she could not risk her job when there was no formal communication to stay home.

Her words:

"My line manager sent us a message to disregard the warning strike and resume work, that it was our responsibility to serve our customers, you don't expect me to stay at home."

The same scenario was observed at Guaranty Trust Bank, Access Bank, Zenith, Ecobank and United Bank of Africa branches that were visited.

An Ecobank manager who gave his name as Chuks told Legit.ng that no bank will just shut down.

The branches will remain open from 8 am to 4 pm.

His words:

"Of course, we will attend to our customers while we await further directives from the headquarters. It is not easy to close down as we owe responsibilities to our customers."

Bank customers association

Speaking to Legit.ng about the plans by NUBIFIE to shut branches, Uju Ogubunka, the President of the Bank Customer Association of Nigeria (BCAN), noted that such a move has to be justified for it to go ahead.

He stressed that customers have the right to access their money, but if a planned strike is intended for the greater good of the public, it will be considered.

"We are all in this together. If the planned strike is well-intended towards ameliorating the conditions of Nigerians, then it can be allowed, but customers' rights must be protected."

