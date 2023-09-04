The Central of Nigeria has open registration for its SabiMONI e-learning platform

SabiMONI is a Financial Literacy Learning Platform that offers training to both individuals aspiring to be Certified Financial Literacy Trainers

Suspended CBN governor Godwin Emefiele, past Governor of CBN launched the SabiMONI platform

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced that Nigerians can now signing up for the SabiMONI financial literacy e-learning platform.

The Apex bank stated this on its verified X(formerly Twitter) account on Monday, September 4, 2023.

The announcement is coming a few months after the platform was launched by Godwin Emefiele, past Governor of CBN.

What is SabiMONI

SabiMONI is a financial literacy digital platform where Nigerians can learn about banking and how to mange their personal and business finances. The e-learning platform will provide financial information for learners, trainers as well as researchers.

The “SabiMoni” is an e-learning platform designed to train and provide people with up-to-date financial tools and resources at no cost.

The SabiMONI platform consists of 15 financial literacy modules.

How to register for the SabiMoni platform

The CBN in its post provided a step-by-step guide to be fully onboarded on the financial literacy platform,

Here are the necessary steps to follow:

1. Sign up by using the official website of the SabiMONI e-Learning platform with any browser of their choice.

2. Create an account by registering and filling in the required fields,

3. Check your email inbox/spam folder for a confirmation mail then click on it to verify the created account.

4. Fill in your email/username and password to log in and update your profile, then select a course of your choice and fill in all required fields

5. After undergoing all the necessary processes, click on course overview then the list of modules in the cours

