Consumers are against the recent increase in the price of prepaid metre by 40%

They say it is the responsibility of the electricity distribution firms to handle metering

The chairman of the Electricity Consumers Association accused the regulator of increasing tariffs without improving service delivery

Customers of energy have accused the Nigerian energy Regulatory Commission (NERC) of being insensitive after it raised the price of electricity metres by 40%, which is payable through the metre assets programme (MAP).

The customers asserted that NERC's policies and practises in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, or NESI, had been anti-consumer throughout time.

Charman of Electricity Consumer Association said said meter is an asset that enables the DisCos to do their business.

This follows an earlier report that the price for pre-paid power metres in the nation has increased following approval from the Nigerian Power Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Previously, there had been speculations of a 40% tariff hike by electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

Metering is the responsibility of NERC

Chijoke James, the chairman of the Electricity Consumers Association, responded to the new pricing for metres by stating that it was entirely the responsibility of the electricity distribution firms to handle metering according to report.

While consumers were required to pay for metres, he emphasised that this practise should not be taken advantage of.

He said a meter is an asset that enables the DisCos to do their business, adding that transferring the burden of meter provision to the consumers is wrong.

He said the commission has always favoured the operators to the detriment of the consumers. Overtime, Chijoke said the regulator have consistently increased tariff without the commensurate improvement in service delivery.

He said:

The last increase was tagged service-based, but did service improve? Consumers were placed on bands based on the hours of supply they will get but did they get the supply?

What action did NERC take against the DisCos for meeting the supply target? Nothing. Rather the Commission has approved a new tariff for the DisCos.

He noted that individuals and communities keep making investments by purchasing transformers, cables, poles and other equipment but are not refunded by the DisCos and NERC.

He added:

We want NERC to end estimated billing by compelling the DisCos to provide meters for every consumer. That is the way to go and not making consumers pay more for meters which are the statutory responsibility of DisCos.

NERC Warns Prepaid Meter Users to Update Before November 2024

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has advised all electricity consumers in Nigeria using prepaid meters to update their meters before November 24.

The Commission released the message to prepaid meter users through its official Twitter account on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, urging electricity consumers to take note of the deadline.

Regarding the updating process, NERC stated that consumers would be issued two free key change tokens by their respective electricity distribution companies (DisCos), which they will use in carrying out the update.

