1xbet is one of the biggest online sports betting markets around the globe. Founded in 2007, this bookie has since established itself as a top brand providing a wide range of sports, events and betting options. Since they have players worldwide, they have invested in different deposit methods. This article contains a simple guide on how to deposit on 1xbet in Nigeria.

1xbet logo. Photo: 1xbet - Bookmaker Company on Facebook

Source: UGC

Depositing on 1xbet in Nigeria is a straightforward process that allows users to fund their accounts using various payment methods. Whether it is bank transfers, debit and credit cards, e-wallets, or even cryptocurrencies, 1xbet provides multiple options to suit different preferences. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to deposit on 1xbet using different methods.

Discover the thrill of online betting! Explore the 1xBet page to access a wide range of sports, casino games, and more. Click here to start the excitement!

How to deposit money on 1xBet?

Depositing on 1xbet in Nigeria is a user-friendly process that offers flexibility and convenience. The platform's wide range of payment methods allows users to choose the option that best suits their needs and preferences. By following the provided guidelines and ensuring accurate information, Nigerian users can effortlessly fund their 1xbet accounts and engage in exciting sports betting and online gaming experiences.

How to deposit on 1xbet in Nigeria

1xBet deposit methods are some of the most convenient funding methods. To benefit from 1xBet, you subsequently have to fund your wallet on the platform and wager on your favourite games. To fund your 1xBt wallet, simply follow the following guidelines:

How to deposit on 1xbet in Nigeria. Photo: 1xBet.ng

Source: UGC

Log into your account. Log in to your 1xBet account. Click on the green “Deposit” icon at the top of the betting site’s home page. Choose your payment methods. You will be directed to a page where you are to select your preferred deposit method from a collection of several payment methods. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and fill in the other required information. Authorise the deposit by confirming the deposit.

What are the 1xBet deposit methods?

1xbet deposit methods. Photo: 1xBet.ng

Source: UGC

If you register at 1xBet from Nigeria, you have many payment methods available for depositing and you can always go for your preferred payment method. Here are some of the 1xBet payment methods available on the site.

Bank cards (ATM Cards)

E-wallets: Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz

Internet banking

Bank transfer

Cryptocurrency

Deposit money on 1xBet via Skrill

Skrill is one of the E-wallet 1xBet payment methods available to users. It is one of the most used systems among 1xBet bettors in Nigeria, as it allows individuals and businesses to make online transactions efficiently, enabling them to send and receive money without security issues. So how do you deposit money in your 1xBet account using Skrill?

First, sign up with Skrill for an account if you don't have one already. After filling in the required information and verifying your Skrill account, Next, you are to fund the Skrill account via bank transfer or bank credit/debit card. While depositing on Skrill, if asked, ensure you list the purpose of the fund as gambling. Failure to do so might result in you being unable to transfer the money to a betting or online casino. On your 1xBet account, click the deposit button and select Skrill as your payment method. Select the amount you wish to deposit. Finally, enter your email address, and you will be redirected to your Skrill account. Here, additional instructions will be given, and that’s it.

Join the action and create your account today! Register now to start placing bets and winning big!

Deposit money on 1xBet via bank cards

How to deposit on 1xbet in Nigeria. Photo: 1xBet.ng

Source: UGC

Bank card deposits are one of the easiest methods of depositing into 1xBet. Bank card transactions are free on 1xBet, and the transactions are instant. Bank card deposits on 1xBet can be made through the following steps:

Click on the deposit on the 1xBet homepage Select bank cards (VISA or MasterCard) as your preferred deposit method. Fill in your card details, the amount you wish to deposit, and other requested information. Confirm your transaction and your account will be credited instantly.

Deposit money on 1xBet via Neteller

Neteller is a popular payment method among betting sites, and it is also supported on 1xBet. It is an intermediary payment system to transfer money to your betting account. The processing time is instant, and it requires no fees. Follow these steps to deposit money into your 1xBet account via Neteller.

Go to your 1xBet account page. Select Neteller as your deposit method on the 1xBet deposit page. Fill in your email address and tap the “Confirm” button. In the same way, you’ll be redirected to your Neteller account. Here, you can complete your payment by following the prompts.

Deposit money on 1xBet via bank transfer

Making deposits via bank transfer is safe, and the processing time is instant, requiring no fee. To deposit money in your 1xBet account via bank transfer, follow these steps:

Log into your bank app. Tap on the “Menu” button. Click the “Pay Bills” option on the app homepage. Choose the category “Betting, Lottery, and Gaming.” Select 1xBet from the list and fill in the amount you wish to deposit. Enter your 1xBet user ID and complete the transaction.

How to do the bank transfer via your bank’s unique USSD code

Funding your 1xBet account using USSD codes is a convenient and straightforward option that doesn’t require an internet connection. With the help of USSDs, you can fund your 1xBet account within seconds, regardless of location. Follow the steps below to complete your bank transfer.

Dial your bank’s unique USSD code, e.g., *123#. Choose the ” transfer” option and enter the amount you wish to fund your 1xBet account. Enter your 1xBet user ID. Fill in your pin and confirm payment. Consequently, you will get a notification confirming the success of your deposit.

What is the payment method for 1xBet Kenya?

1xbet Kenya provides a good range of payment options for customers to make deposits into their 1xbet accounts, such as Mpesa, Airtel, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay Card, Bank Transfer, EcoPayz, Neosurf and Bitcoin.

How to deposit using Skrill

How to deposit using Skrill on 1xbet in Kenya: Photo: @1xBet.ng

Source: UGC

Log into your 1xbet account. Select the Skrill option in the payment section. Enter the amount you wish to deposit. Proceed with 'Enter', and you will be redirected to the Skrill wallet. Confirm the payment, and the funds will reflect in your account.

How to deposit money in 1xBet through Mpesa

Log in to your 1xBet account. Click on the “Deposit” button located in the top right corner of the screen. Select Mpesa as your preferred payment method. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and click the "Deposit" button. You will be redirected to a new page where you will be asked to enter your mobile number and Mpesa PIN. After providing the required details, click on the “Confirm” button. You will receive a prompt on your mobile phone to confirm the transaction by entering your Mpesa PIN. After confirming the transaction, the funds will instantly be credited to your 1xBet account.

Airtel money deposit

Log in to your 1xBet account. Click on the “Deposit” button located in the top right corner of the screen. Select Airtel Money as your preferred payment method. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and click the "Deposit" button. You will be redirected to a new page where you will be asked to enter your mobile number and Airtel Money PIN. After providing the required details, click on the “Confirm” button. You will receive a prompt on your mobile phone to confirm the transaction by entering your Airtel Money PIN. After confirming the transaction, the funds will instantly be credited to your 1xBet account.

Looking for a break from sports betting? Indulge in the excitement of our state-of-the-art casino games. Click here to explore our vast collection and try your luck!

How to bet on 1x bet

Once you have made your first deposit, tap on the Live button and select a sports event that interests you. And then, place a bet either with your deposit or welcome bonus. You should be certain of the odds of your selected sports events and the amount you intend to bet on them.

To increase your odds of winning and avoid losing large amounts of money, research and gather as much information as possible. Consider the following tips while making your first bet on this platform:

Observe the statistics from sports events that have previously occurred. Evaluate the players participating in the event – check for injury or substitution. Take into consideration the motivation of the players/teams. Check out the sports events statistics before it takes place.

These tips can help you reduce losing funds on this betting site. It is also essential to carry out an analysis before placing your bets.

Depositing funds on 1xbet in Nigeria is a simple and convenient process. By following a few simple steps, users can conveniently fund their 1xbet accounts and enjoy the wide range of sports betting and online gambling options available on the platform. 1xbet offers several payment methods in Nigeria, including bank transfers, debit and credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer: This page may contain advertising (including affiliate or referral links) for sports betting operators from whom we may receive compensation. Nothing in this article constitutes any guarantee of winning any online sports betting bet or wager that you may undertake, nor is there any intention to induce you or any other person into engaging in any sports betting activities. Please see our Betting Disclaimer for more details.

Gambling can be addictive. If you have a problem go to the website GamblersAnonymous.org.

Source: Legit.ng