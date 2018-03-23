How much are Canada visa fees in Nigeria in 2023: a detailed breakdown
Numerous Nigerians desire to visit Canada for various reasons. How much is the Canada visa fee in Nigeria? This is one of the most commonly asked questions. Well, your questions and worries will be settled today, so read on.
Nigerians need a visa to travel to Canada. There is a process they must undergo to acquire this crucial travel document. Acquiring one costs some cash. How much is the Canada visa fee in Nigeria? This article gives a detailed breakdown.
How much is the Canada visa fee in Nigeria
Nigerians have to apply for a visa before travelling to Canada. There are multiple types of this travel document, depending on the reason for visiting the country.
Before acquiring the document, a Nigerian must remit the required Canadian visa application fees. Below is a detailed breakdown of the amount it will cost you to acquire this crucial document.
Types of Canadian visas
There are different types of visas in Canada, as listed below. The cost of each is different.
- Temporary
- Study
- Work
- Visitor
- Permanent Resident
- Business class immigration
- Super visas for parents and grandparents
Canadian visa application fees
The visa application fee depends on the type of visa you want. Below is a look at how much it will cost you to acquire this important travel document.
Canadian student visa fee
A student visa is a legal immigration document issued to students by another country that allows them to study for a certain period of time. Check out the amount you are required to remit for this document.
|Details
|Price in $CAN
|Price in ₦ (approximately)
|Study permit per person (including extensions)
|150
|86,698
|Restore your status as a student
|350
|202,295
Canadian work visa cost
Foreign nationals wishing to work in Canada on a temporary basis usually require a work permit. People often call this a work visa, but it is a permit. Check out the amount you are required to remit for this document.
|Details
|Price in $CAN
|Price in ₦(approximately)
|Work permit per person (including extensions)
|155
|89,588
|Work permit per group of 3 or more performing artists (including extensions)All must apply at the same time and place
|465
|268,763
|Open work permit holder
|100
|57,798
|Restore your status as a worker
|355
|205,185
Canadian visitor visa fee
The amount you are required to remit for a visitor visa is explored below.
|Details
|Price in $CAN
|Price in ₦(approximately)
|Visitor visa (including super visa) per person
|100
|57,798
|Visitor visa per family of 5 or more people(Must apply at the same time and place)
|500
|288,993
|Extend your stay as a visitor per person
|100
|57,798
|Restore your status as a visitor
|200
|115,597
NB: The temporary resident permit per person is 200 $CAN or about ₦57,798.
Canadian visa medical test fee
There is no set amount of medical test fee because it varies depending on the doctor you visit.
Medical tests are not necessary if you plan to stay in Canada for six months or less unless you have a job that requires you to come into contact with people or you are an agricultural worker from specific countries.
If you plan to stay for more than six months, you must undergo medical tests if you live in specific countries, intend to do a public health job, or are applying for a parent and grandparent super visa.
Your own doctor cannot do the medical exam. Instead, the relevant authorities give you a list of panel physicians to choose from and instructions on how to get it done. Note that medical test fees are not refundable.
How long does it take to get a Canadian visa in Nigeria?
If you are a Nigerian applying for a Canada visitor visa, you should know the visa processing time varies from 23 days to eight months. Student visas take an average of four months to be approved.
Which type of Canadian visa is easy to get?
Immigration to Canada is not a walk in the park because there are various steps you must take to successfully apply and get approved for Canadian immigration. Each person may have a different experience, making it challenging to pick one type of visa that is easier to acquire.
Is an interview required for acquiring a Canadian visa?
A personal interview is not always required to acquire a Canadian visa. The decision to have or not have an interview is made by the relevant officials.
How much are the medicals for a Canadian visa in Nigeria?
There is no fixed medical test fee. Instead, those who need tests done are given a list of approved physicians to choose from. Each physician has their prices.
How much bank balance do I need to show for a Canada tourist visa from Nigeria?
There is no minimum bank balance required. However, all applicants must pay the visa application fee.
How much is the Canada visa fee in Nigeria? The amount it costs depends on the type of visa you need. We hope you are now aware of the amount you will be required to pay to acquire this crucial travel document.
