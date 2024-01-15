A Nigerian lady in the diaspora has said that given two visa options people seeking to relocate to Canada should consider

She warned that Nigerians should at all costs avoid one particular visa type and explained her reason

A relocation expert and an immigration lawyer, Uthman Hauwa Ibraheem, has shed light on why the visa may not be ideal for 'japa'

Gloria, a content creator based in Canada, has warned Nigerians that they should avoid relocating to the North American country with a visitor's visa.

In a TikTok video, Gloria said she did not want to discourage anyone but thought putting this information in the public domain was necessary.

Why Gloria advised against visitor's visa

According to Gloria, relocating with a visitor's visa is not ideal as it would be almost impossible to get a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) that would help one remain longer in Canada.

A Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) is a document that an employer in Canada may need to get before hiring a foreign worker.

"Your best bet is to come as an international student if you have money. If you no get money hide your face.

"Another way you can come is through permanent residency. This is something that I easy for anyone who has gone to school, who has work experience and your age is on the side.

"Not that you are 40 years..." she warned.

Gloria maintained that it is not advisable to relocate to Canada while a high-earner in Nigeria.

Relocation expert says it is difficult to convert visitor's visa to work visa

Uthman Hauwa Ibraheem, a Lagos-based immigration lawyer, corroborated Gloria's advice, noting that converting one's visitor's visa to a work visa is a herculean task. Speaking with Legit.ng, she said:

"I don’t advise anyone to visit Canada with a visit visa with the aim of converting it to a work visa because It’s quite difficult to convert it.

"Most job seekers in Canada especially international students haven’t gotten that done not to talk more of visitors. It’s not easy because LMIA is expensive and it takes a lot of convincing to make an employer grant it to anyone. It is an investment."

She added that there is a long queue of people looking for jobs in Canada and those with visitor's visas would only be joining the 'race' should they consider converting it. In her words:

"Most visitors have two months upwards as the duration of their visit. This makes them desperate to look for jobs. So they come in and join in the queue of job seekers submitting their CVs here and there with the hope of finding jobs to be converted to LMIA."

Mixed reactions trail the lady's visa advice

Orlando said:

"Madam, it’s grace oh. Me grace done carry me waka. From visit to work permit so abeg no dey discourage people again."

Damian Nana Prempeh said:

"I have my visitor's visa so I should throw it away??

"Don't be talking like that."

Island gyal said:

"A lot is possible with visitors visa. I’m Jamaican never had a problem."

moranea said:

"You think you own Canada? As long the law allows it.. its possible but mo easy."

Chrimsan0 said:

"The most important be make Canada agree give person visa first. Ways to survive must come."

Arab said:

"My 3 brothers are there December 3rd on visiting and they are working now so keep quiet."

SweetnesTee said:

"If u ve ur visitor visa, come in, we all started somewhere."

