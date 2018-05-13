How to cancel auto-renewal on Glo: Complete guide for 2022

Many Nigerians have subscribed to auto-renewable call and internet plans. These plans are convenient because they allow customers to access services without worrying about the scheduled expiry dates. If you are a Glo customer using these plans and wish to stop your subscription, you should learn how to cancel auto-renewal on Glo.

Glo is one of the top mobile networks in Nigeria. Many users subscribe to its packages because they are affordable and often come with extra bonuses. If you have wondered how to cancel auto-renewal on Glo, stop worrying. The process is pretty simple and will cost you nothing.

How to cancel auto-renewal on Glo in 2022

Learning how to stop auto-renewal on Glo is necessary for all subscribers. With this knowledge, you can stop subscriptions whenever you do not need them and reactivate them when needed.

How to opt-out of auto-renewal on Glo: Complete guide

Auto-renewal means your plan will be extended for the next period as long as you have enough money in your account. The credit or airtime is automatically deducted for the plan you have subscribed to.

You can deactivate your subscription using a USSD code, SMS, or online.

Code to stop auto-renewal on Glo

If you have been asking yourself how to deactivate all subscriptions on Glo, you can do this using the USSD code *777#. Next, follow the prompts to deactivate auto-renewal services.

This is the universal code you need to manage everything about your Glo line. You do not need to be connected to the internet to access services using this code, and it works on all device types.

How to stop Glo auto-renewal via SMS

If you have activated the auto-renewal feature for your subscription and would like to cancel it, here is what you should do.

On your mobile phone, go to the messaging (SMS) app.

Type the word CANCEL and send it to 127

All your subscriptions will no longer be automatically renewed. You will also receive a text message confirming the successful opt-out of the auto-renew option. This works on all handset models and all data plans offered by Glo mobile network.

How to stop Glo auto-renewal online

It is possible to deactivate all your auto-renewable subscriptions by visiting the official Glo website. Follow the steps below to complete the process.

On the site, click Sign In.

Enter your login details to access your account.

Go to the My Account menu.

menu. Choose to unsubscribe from your subscription package.

Glo customer care number

If you need to contact the customer desk for further enquiries, use the contact details below.

Prepaid telephone numbers: 121 (subscribers)/ +2348050020121 (other networks)

121 (subscribers)/ +2348050020121 (other networks) Postpaid telephone numbers: 200 (subscribers)/ +2348050020200 (other networks)

200 (subscribers)/ +2348050020200 (other networks) Email address: customercare@gloworld.com

customercare@gloworld.com Instagram: @globacomlimited

@globacomlimited Facebook: @GloWorld

What is the code to cancel Glo data auto-renewal?

The code to cancel data auto-renewal is *777#. Once you dial this code, you should follow the prompts to deactivate auto-renewal.

How do I cancel my Glo subscription?

You can cancel using the USSD code *777# or by texting the word CANCEL to 127. You can also deactivate your subscriptions online using the official Glo website.

How do I stop Glo from deducting my credit?

You can stop the deduction by deactivating all auto-renewal packages you are currently using. To deactivate, follow the comprehensive guide above.

What is Glo in Nigeria?

Glo is a telecommunications network with millions of subscribers in Nigeria and Ghana. It is owned by Globacom, and its aim is to offer telecom solutions that make life easier.

Does Glo work in the USA?

You can use Glo roaming services whenever you are outside the country. International roaming services enable you to stay in touch with family, friends, and business associates whenever you are in the USA or other countries.

Learning how to cancel auto-renewal on Glo is crucial for all network subscribers. With this knowledge, you can deactivate all auto services you no longer need.

