Traveling from Lagos to Abuja by road is cheaper than using the train or air transport. Additionally, road transport is enjoyable and adventurous if you love watching diverse landscapes. You can also pull over whenever you spot something cool out the window. This article provides a detailed guide for traveling from Lagos to Abuja by road to help you make informed decisions when planning a trip.

A flight or train only allows you to use a specific route when traveling from Lagos to Abuja, but driving gives your more flexibility regarding routes to use. Nonetheless, it would be best if you were careful with the route you choose since that will determine how many hours you will spend on the road before reaching your destination.

What is the distance between Lagos to Abuja by road?

The distance from Lagos to Abuja is 754 kilometers (468 miles). You can use a personal car, taxi, or public bus, whichever you can afford or prefer.

How many hours from Lagos to Abuja by road?

It takes 10 hours to 12 hours when driving between Lagos to Abuja. Factors like traffic, the condition of the road and the vehicle, and driving speed, will determine the duration of the journey.

Which route is best from Lagos to Abuja by road?

There are three major routes public transport companies and private cars use to drive between Lagos to Abuja, and you can use Google Maps to compare and select a more suitable route for your trip. These routes are:

Lagos - Benin - Auchi - Okene - Lokoja - Abuja

Lagos - Akure - Owo - Ibilo - Okene - Lokoja - Abuja

Lagos - Ilorin - Jebba - Bida - Abuja

Which road is best, from Lagos to Abuja?

Lagos - Akure - Owo - Ibilo - Okene - Lokoja - Abuja route is the most popular because public transport companies operating between Lagos and Abuja often use it.

How much is Lagos to Abuja by road in Naira?

Public transport companies charge N6,050 – N30,750 per head, and you can travel during the day or at night. On average, morning buses leave terminals (Lagos or Abuja terminals) from 05:30 am to 7:00 am, and night bus leave between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

Abuja to Lagos by road price in 2023

The table below shows Abuja to Lagos by road prices in 2023 from major public transport companies operating between the two cities:

Transport company Charges from Lagos to Abuja ABC N30,750 (executive) and N24,400 (regular) GIGM N11,000 (regular) and 13,000 (first class) Cross Country N6,500 to N11,500 Chisco Group N11,000 Ifesinachi N6,050 GUO N11,400 (adult) and N9,000 (child) OyaNow N7,500 to N9,000 Young Shall Grow N7,500 Peace Mass N9, 500 to N10,000

You should also know the Lagos or Abuja terminals of the transport company you want to use because each has different places for travelers to board buses. Therefore, ensure you pick the closest terminal to your location or the one you can access on time within the boarding hours.

Where can I stop when traveling between Lagos to Abuja by road?

When traveling from Lagos to Abuja by road, you can stop at hotels/restaurants in Sagamu, Benin City, and Okeneto (in that order) to buy food, use the restrooms, or sleep. If you leave Abuja for Lagos, you can stop at hotels/restaurants in Okene, Benin City, and Sagamu (in that order) before you reach Lagos.

Is it safe to travel from Lagos to Abuja by road?

Traveling from Abuja to Lagos by road is safe but not a smooth ride. Some roads are pretty bumpy because of potholes, and the weather depends on the season of the year you are traveling in.

How safe is the night bus from Lagos to Abuja?

Public transport companies ensure their buses are safe for passengers traveling at night. Still, you should also be responsible for your safety, especially when traveling at night and using personal cars.

Here are some safety guides when driving a personal car from Lagos to Abuja:

Do not stop in areas with reportedly high insecurity rates like robbery and kidnapping, and limit road trips during political demonstrations.

Give your car a quick maintenance appointment to avoid breakdowns along the way.

Ensure the car has enough gas/fuel to avoid stopping far from the next stop or gas station.

Get enough sleep if you are driving to avoid fatigue on the road.

Watch out for drunk and careless drivers.

Stay on the right side of the road and check road signs to avoid accidents.

Have a GPS and backup directions to avoid losing your way.

Buckling up can save your life in case of a road accident.

Carry basic first aid and roadside assistance kits like a reflective vest and triangle.

Carry basic tools for fixing cars and a spare car tire. Also, know how to use the tools and a tire.

Get a car security system that can alert you if someone tries to tamper with it when you stop for food or rest.

Keep everyone entertained, especially the children, to avoid distracting the driver.

Consider packing snacks and drinks for children, the sick, and the elderly before leaving Lagos for Abuja.

How much is ABC transport from Lagos to Abuja?

According to the latest ABC transport schedules and prices, the company charges N30,750 (executive) and N24,400 (regular) per head from Abuja to Lagos (Jibowu).

How much is God Is Good from Lagos to Abuja?

The God Is Good Motors (GIGM) shows the company charges N11,000 (regular) and 13,000 (first class) per head from Lagos to Abuja (Utako).

How much does Cross Country charge from Lagos to Abuja?

The Cross Country company charges N6,500 to N11,500 per head from Abuja to Lagos by road.

How much does it cost to travel from Lagos to Abuja using Ifesinachi transport?

Traveling from Lagos (Jibowu) to Abuja (Utako) using Ifesinachi transport costs N6,050.

How much does Chisco Group charge from Lagos to Abuja?

It costs N11,000 to travel from Abuja (Utako) to Lagos (Jibowu) using Chisco Group transport services.

How much is GUO transport from Lagos to Abuja?

Godwin Ubaka Okeke (GUO) transport company charges N11,400 (adult) and N9,000 (child) from Lagos to Abuja.

How much is Peace Mass transport from Lagos to Abuja?

Peace Mass transport charges N9,500 to N10,000 per person from Lagos to Abuja.

How much is OyaNow transport from Lagos to Abuja?

The OyaNow company charges people in Abuja N615 for the first 4km and an extra N70 for every additional 1km. Those from Lagos pay N630 for the first 3km and a further N90 for every additional 1km. The amount is roughly N7,500 to N9,000 from Lagos to Abuja.

What is the Young Shall Grow company's price from Lagos to Abuja?

The Young Shall Grow company charges N7,500 per person from Lagos to Abuja.

Traveling from Lagos to Abuja by road can be stressful for those making a long-distance trip in a vehicle for the first time. The journey can also be enjoyable if you are comfortable in the car you are using. Hence, it is recommended to find out the seating arrangements, catering services, overloading issues, and more before paying for a bus ticket.

