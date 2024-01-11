A lady who has become a citizen of Canada has shared information on how long it takes to get the country's passport

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady said to get a Canadian passport, one must have lived in the country for three years

Legit.ng spoke to Oludayo Sokunbi of Japa Consults, and he confirmed that Canadian passport holders could visit 185 other countries visa-free

A lady has shared information about getting a Canadian passport and becoming a citizen of the country.

To qualify for the Canadian passport, the lady, Nikky Tee, stated that the applicant must have lived in Canada for three years.

One of the benefits of Canadian citizenship is that one can travel to many countries visa-free. Photo credit: TikTok/@nnikkytee.

Nikky noted in her TikTok video that it took her a longer time to get since she returned to Nigeria at some point and also travelled for vacations.

How long does it take to get Canadian citizenship?

She was responding to questions from those interested in getting the highly sought-after Canadian passport.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Oludayo Sokunbi, a travel expert who runs Japa Consult, confirmed that becoming a Canadian citizen is highly beneficial.

He said:

"Canadians are able to travel visa-free to 188 countries, three more than one year ago (185 countries in 2023). Canada recognizes dual citizenship, so if your country of birth also recognizes dual citizenship, then you may find yourself in the privileged position of holding two passports.

"Canadian citizenship comes with the right to vote in federal and provincial elections. Canadian citizens may play a vital role in influencing federal and provincial politics. Canadian citizens may hold a political office and represent Canadian constituents on issues like taxes, education, and foreign policy."

Applying for Canadian citizenship

The website of the government of Canada specifies who can apply and how to apply for the passport. Application for the Canadian citizen could be sent online.

The government also confirmed that one must live in the country for at least 1,095 days (3 years) to qualify.

See the video below:

Reactions as lady shares info about Canadian passport

@firtol said:

"Please what of someone who entered through study route, is the 3years start counting after school?"

@TifeSoloye asked:

"We that we’re always travelling nko?"

@user9134776394662 said:

"Thank you for the video."

Source: Legit.ng