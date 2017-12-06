MTN is a leading mobile network operator in Africa. It offers the benefits of modern connected life with millions of Nigerians. If you are a subscriber, you should learn how to activate MTN share and sell. Having this information will help you share airtime with those you love.

The mobile provider's logo. Photo: @MTNLoaded

Source: UGC

Have you been wondering how to activate MTN share and sell in 2022? MTN Share, also known as Share ‘N’ Sell is a service that allows you to transfer airtime from one MTN user to another without charge.

MTN Share and Sell activation and transfer guide in 2022

Have you been wondering how to share airtime on MTN? If so, do not fret because this guide will elaborate on how to do this without strain.

How to register Share and Sell on MTN

Learning how to activate Share and Sell on MTN is important if you want to share airtime on this mobile network. Before using this service, you must be a new and existing prepaid or postpaid customer on this network.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This means you should have a registered MTN SIM card. It must also be inserted into your mobile phone device. Follow the steps below to discover how to register for MTN Share and Sell.

The primary requirement for Share and Sell on MTN is to change the default PIN, which is 0000.

To do this, send an SMS with your Default PIN, new PIN and new PIN to 777, e.g. send an SMS with ‘0000 1234 1234’ to 777.

Alternatively, you can change it by dialling *777*Default PIN*New PIN* New PIN# on your phone. Next, click on send/press OK, e.g. dial *777*0000*1234*1234#, then send OK.

You will receive a confirmation SMS informing you that you successfully changed your PIN. You are now ready to transfer airtime to your loved ones using SMS or USSD.

A young man smiling while using his smartphone. Photo: unsplash.com, @Anaya Katlego

Source: UGC

MTN Share and Sell using SMS

Follow the simple steps below to transfer airtime on your phone.

Send an SMS with the word transfer, followed by the recipient’s number, amount and PIN to 777, e.g. Transfer 08031234567 1500 1234 to 777.

You will receive an SMS asking you to confirm that you want to make the transfer.

Confirm the transaction by sending an SMS with the word YES to 777.

Using MTN Share and Sell code

If you do not want to use the SMS option above, you can use a short code to transfer airtime.

On your mobile phone, dial *777*recipient’s number*amount*PIN#, then click on send or press OK, e.g. *777*08031234567*1500*1234# and then send OK.

Once the transfer goes through, you will receive an SMS confirming a successful transfer.

Points you should note

You should have the following information at the back of your head when learning how to migrate to MTN Share and Sell in 2022.

Sharing airtime using this service does not attract charges.

You will only be able to transfer airtime in Naira and not kobo amounts, i.e. you can transfer ₦71.00 but not ₦71.99.

The minimum limit for a single transaction is ₦50.00, while the maximum is ₦5,000.00.

The maximum you can transfer in one day to single or multiple accounts is ₦100,000.00.

There is no limit to the maximum number of transactions you can make in one day.

If your prepaid account lacks enough airtime to cover the amount you have requested to transfer, you will receive an error message. The transaction will not be completed.

If you are a postpaid client, you will only be able to transfer airtime when your account is in positive, i.e. if your account balance is ₦-300.00, you will be unable to use this service.

A young lady using her phone. Photo: unsplash.com, @angelokarabo053

Source: UGC

What is MTN?

MTN is a leading mobile network provider in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. It has various tariff plans and data offers to make communication and Internet access affordable to Nigerians.

How do I register for MTN Share and Sell?

If you wish to learn how to register for MTN Share and Sell, follow the guide above. It contains the step-by-step procedure you should follow to accomplish this.

Learning how to activate MTN Share and Sell is important for all clients who wish to transfer airtime to their friends and family. The process is straightforward and takes a minute to complete.

READ ALSO: How to transfer data on MTN: a step-by-step guideline (2022)

Legit.ng recently published an article about how to transfer data on MTN. MTN clients can transfer their data balance to friends and other devices following simple steps.

The process takes a few minutes. With this provision, you can share your bundles with those you love. You can transfer via USSD code, SMS, or the network's app.

Source: Legit.ng