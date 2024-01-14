Canada has launched another phase of its Recognised Employer Pilot program for employers to get more foreign talents

The second phase is advanced to accept more than 80 in-demand occupations from different fields

This is in advancement to the first phase of the programme that only included four occupations in agriculture

Canada has launched its second phase of the Recognized Employer Pilot to include more eligibility for the program.

Unlike the first phase, which only included four occupations, primarily in the agricultural sector, the second phase is a significant expansion, with more than 80 in-demand occupations from a wide range of sectors now eligible for the REP.

CICnews reported that they include Engineering managers, Veterinarians, Psychologists, Chefs, Cooks, carpenters, welders, Electrical Mechanics, and others.

The programme is designed for Canadian employers compliant with the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) to process faster.

Employers that can participate

Employers who can participate in the REP must have obtained at least three positive LMIAs over the past five years.

In addition, they must be hiring Temporary Foreign Workers (TFWs) from the list of occupations considered to be in shortage based on data from the Canadian Occupations Projection System (COPS).

Benefits of REP to eligible employers

Qualifying employers under the REP will enjoy longer validity periods for Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) and streamlined LMIA applications.

Applications for an LMIA work permit usually are valid for 18 months; however, those who meet the requirements of the REP may acquire LMIAs that are valid for up to 36 months.

Such a business will also benefit from a streamlined application procedure for subsequent LMIA applications for jobs on the COPS list.

Limited points of interaction between participating firms and ESDC will be ensured via simplified LMIA forms that allow employers to engage more Temporary Foreign Workers for legitimate job offers during REP.

Employers can expect a more thorough than average initial assessment to ensure that only reputable employers are selected to participate in the program.

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) notes that employers can apply for the REP when they submit an LMIA, and no additional information is required.

It added that those who do not qualify for the REP will still get a decision on their LMIA.

