"I Got Mine Within 4 Weeks": Canada-based Lady Shares How She Received Permanent Residency Permit
- A lady in Canada responded to questions from people asking her about a permanent residency permit in the country
- She said she was able to process and get her own within a short period of four weeks which is one month
- Oludayo Sokumbi, a travel and relocation expert at Japa Consult, told Legit.ng that once the requirements for a Canadian PR are met, one can get it speedily
A lady successfully got her Canadian permanent residency permit within four weeks of submitting an application for it.
In a TikTok post, the lady, Feyi Mac, noted that she was able to get the Canadian PR in the province of Nova Scotia.
Feyi said she applied for a permanent residency permit through the federal skilled worker program under express entry.
Getting a permanent residency permit through the federal skilled worker program
According to the website of the Government of Canada:
"The federal skilled worker program is for skilled workers who have work experience and want to become permanent residents."
However, she said she used her foreign experience when she filed the application, and the PR was given to her in four weeks.
After she got the Canadian PR, Feyi said she moved from Nova Scotia to Ontario, where she now lives.
Canada residency permit processing time
Commenting on the story, Oludayo Sokunbi, a relocation expert at Japa Consult, said a Canadian permanent resident permit could be received with speed if the applicant meets all requirements. Sokunbi also said it must be renewed every five years for it to remain valid.
His words:
"Canada has more than 20 PR pathways. Once you meet the requirements, you can get PR as soon as possible. Permanent Resident cards are valid only for five years."
See Feyi's video below:
Reactions as lady gets her Canadian permanent residency permit in four weeks
@1clickstore said:
"What if my experience is different from my degree… does it matter?"
@Ing. Jamie Brown said:
"Can I apply for express entry while on study permit in Canada, and is it advisable?"
@Aikay_Di_Savvy commented:
"I will try exactly what you said here."
Provinces where it is easy to get a permanent residency permit in Canada
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an expert said there are some provinces in Canada where it is easier to get a permanent residency permit.
In a TikTok post, the expert listed Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario and Nova Scotia as the easiest places to live and earn.
The expert noted that the average annual salary earned by those working in Saskatchewan is N33.9 million.
