While it may take three to five weeks for a US visa to be processed in Nigeria, it is way faster in certain countries

A man has shed light on three countries where one can get their visa approved within 24 hours or a few days

A relocation expert and immigration lawyer, Uthman Hauwa Ibraheem, has given insight into why US visa approval is faster in these countries

A Nigerian man, @jccurry100k, has stated that there are countries where US visa approval takes 24 hours to some business days to be approved.

In a TikTok video, he listed the countries and how long it may take to achieve these.

One of the countries he mentioned is Burundi. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, TikTok/@jccurry100k

Source: Getty Images

Countries with fast US visa approval

The third on his list was Madagascar. He said in Madagascar, one can get visa approval between one to five working days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The second he talked about was the Bahamas. He explained that in the Bahamas visa approval comes between one to three business days.

He added that those with H1B1 or employment visas should consider the Bahamas as their visas can get processed between two weeks and a maximum of three months.

The first on his list is an East African country called Burundi. In Burundi, he opined that one could get his or her visa approved within 24 hours hours. He said one can be interviewed on a Thursday, get approval and get the passport with the visa the next day.

Relocation expert explains why US visa approval is faster in these countries

On the authenticity of the TikToker's claim, a Lagos-based immigration lawyer and relocation expert, Uthman Hauwa Ibraheem, told Legit.ng it is true. She went on to explain why. In her words:

"It is true because the number of applicants is not many. They are all holiday destinations and comfortable places to live."

Speaking further, she said:

"Foreigners come there to settle and live while their citizens are not really interested in migration, so the chances of getting a visa are quite high because visa applications are quite low.

"They are all high economic generating countries, so the idea of a third world surge does not apply."

Watch the video below:

Netizens shared their thoughts on his fast visa approval list

claire muindi said:

"This is very true, my colleague had applied in Kenya 3 times hapati, she went to Bujumbura, 2 days akikuwa nayo."

Nkazi wa Sam said:

"Your videos helped me A lot I got approved thank you so much."

Deane said:

"In Malawi you get it in 2 business days."

Awinda Bryan Sunday said:

"Eswatini the best did interview on Thursday collection on Friday."

Kibet official said:

"I got my Visa in Madagascar."

Susan said:

"Maybe 90% of Burundi are in USA coz no one can prove this guy wrong.

"Speak up please Burundi people."

@2facy said:

"Thank you for sharing, am in UGANDA and currently USA isn't having Visa appointments till 2025 but I want to travel to USA for my studies in 2024.

"Is it possible for me to apply to Burundi."

Fauz A Salim said:

"Bro I never thought my visa issued in 10 days I will go to pick it up this Friday my interview was last Tuesday in Tanzania."

Man relocates after visa approval in 2 days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had relocated to New Zealand after his visa was approved in two days.

Priya posted a screenshot of the visa approval letter, accompanied by the caption, "Approved Recovery Visa in just two working days."

The post captured Priya's delight as he celebrated receiving the first recovery visa approved in an impressively short span of only two working days.

The visa approval was a significant achievement for Priya's client, who hails from India.

Source: Legit.ng