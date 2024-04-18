Concord hairstyle, June 12 and other throwback styles for Nigerian schoolgirls

Throwback hairstyles like the Concord hairstyle and June 12 are special in many schoolgirls' hearts. These styles reflect a mix of creativity and African culture, which makes them popular among young Nigerian girls. Here are various options for a perfect throwback style that fits your kid's hair.

Alternative hairstyle (L), side-swept with heart design (C) half-updo tied into a ribbon hairstyle (R). Photo: @littlestars_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Women pay more attention to their appearance, from their hair to their clothes. That is why most schoolgirls love to plait their hair with unique hairstyles that make them stand out. For those looking for cute old-school hairstyles that can save them the morning rush when preparing for school, here are the best styles to try.

Throwback June 12 and Concord hairstyles

Help your kid return to school with a fresh, easy, and beautiful hairstyle inspired by the old-school plaiters. Even with the sad mood that comes with the back-to-school season, nothing beats the feeling your girl has when she realises she has the cutest hairstyle in school. Therefore, to keep her vibe going, here are some throwback styles to bring back to life.

Concord hairstyles in Nigeria

Concord is among the oldest hairstyles that has stood the test of time. Also known as Concorde or Patewo, the Concord hairstyle in Nigeria involves braiding the hair into tight and neat cornrows and shaping it into a circular or crown-like pattern on the scalp.

The simplicity of the style makes it a favourite for formal events and school-going kids. You can adorn the Concord hairstyle with beads, shells, or other accessories to enhance its beauty. Popular Concord hairstyle variations include:

Single-circle concord

Single-circle concord. Photo: @sa_kidshairstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The style involves braiding the hair in a single circular pattern on the scalp to resemble a halo or crown. It is achieved by creating a circular parting around the head and then braiding or twisting the hair along the parting to form a continuous circle. You can style the remaining hair into a bun or puff or incorporate it into a circular pattern.

Side-swept concord

Side-swept concord with a blue ribbon. Photo: @sa_kidshairstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The side-swept Concord combines the classic Concord with a modern twist to give a chic look. Here, you part the hair and sweep it to one side of the head. You can now braid or twist the parted hair along the hairline.

Divide the swept hair into three sections for braids and braid them tightly. For twists, split the swept hair into two sections and twist them around each other.

Double Concord

Double concord hairstyle with colourful beads. Photo: @sa_kidshairstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The double concord hairstyle involves creating two concentric circles or crowns on the scalp to create an eye-catching layer. To add a playful touch, You can access the circles with beads, ribbons, or small colourful flowers.

Concord with beaded fringe

Beaded concord hairstyle. Photo: @braidsbycjbeautyempire on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The style involves adding fringe of beads or shells along the edges of the concord pattern. You can also arrange beads in colours or patterns to complement the look.

June 12 hairstyle

The June 12 hairstyle is named after June 12, 1993. Nigerians celebrate this significant date on which Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola won the presidential election but was later annulled by the military president Ibrahim Babangida.

To commemorate this Democracy Day, Nigerian schoolgirls often opt for hairstyles that symbolise democracy, unity, and freedom.

Simple June 12 hairstyle on natural hair. Photo: @littlestars_hair, @littlestars_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Common June 12 hairstyles feature Nigerian flag colours (green, white, and green), symbolic beads, and patterns representing unity and national progress.

Most June 12 hairstyles are variations of other styles, such as Patewo, Kolese, and all-back cornrows. What makes them unique are the colours and patterns of beads or threads used.

Evelyn King hairstyles

The Evelyn King hairstyle was inspired by American singer Evelyn "Champagne" King's signature look in the 1980s. The unique hairstyle features short to medium-length hair with layers and is styled with a side or middle parting. To create a voluminous look, you can add curls using curling irons or rollers.

Laid-back Evelyn King hairstyles on natural hair. Photo: @braidsbycjbeautyempire on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Evelyn King hairstyle allows various customisations and adaptations to suit Nigerian trends. For instance, young schoolgirls can use hairpins, hairbands, and other embellishments to add a unique touch to their hair.

Everlyn King hairstyles for long and short hair. Photo: @Designs and different hairstyles on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

"Who is in the garden" hairstyles

The "Who is in the garden" hairstyle gained popularity in the 1990s and features braiding patterns that resemble a garden or floral design. Women and girls wore the style for special occasions such as weddings and cultural events.

However, due to its artistic features, it has become among the schoolgirls' favourite hairstyles. The style involves braiding the hair into patterns like swirls, loops, and floral motifs.

The tightly and neatly done braids give an elaborate look, while the beads, ribbons, or decorative hairpins enhance the overall beauty. Some of the throwback "Who is in the garden" hairstyles for Nigerian schoolgirls include:

Braided crown

Unique braided crown hairstyle for kids. Photo: @littlestars_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With this style, the braids wrap around the head like a crown. Although the style is not beautiful, it helps keep the hair neat, making it suitable for various school activities.

Braided ponytail

Simple braided ponytail styled with yellow ribbon. Photo: @vic_toriahair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The style gathers the braids into a high or low ponytail for a more practical look. It helps keep the hair off the face and neck.

Beaded style

Braid hairstyle with colourful beaded. Photo: @littlestars_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Add colourful beads or decorative accessories to the braids for a stylish look. You can incorporate the beads along the length of the braids or cluster them at the ends for added flair.

Cornrows and open hairstyles

Are you out of ideas on how to plait your daughter's hair? Cornrows and open could be the best solution. The cornrows and open, C and O, or CO hairstyle involves braiding hair differently.

Kids cornrows x Knotless (singles) and laid back cornrows. Photo: @Precise Touch,@Hair By Nisha on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The standard style combines cornrow braids with sections of loose or open hair. This bridges the neat, structured look of cornrows and the flowing, natural texture of open hair.

To achieve a CO hairstyle, you only need to divide the hair into sections and braid the cornrows close to the scalp in a straight or curved pattern.

A girl showcasing cornrows made into a double bun. Photo: @Dimakatso Raisibe, @Smoochie Kids Salon & Spa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When braiding the cornrows, you leave sections of hair between the cornrows unbraided and flowing freely. Some popular cornrows and open hairstyles include:

Side-wept, half-up, half-down, double Dutch braids

Crown braids

Bun with cornrows C and O

Best hairstyles for Christmas

Getting your girl the best hairstyle for Christmas can be challenging, especially with the confusion that comes with the holiday preparations. However, she can still get a new style to show off to her friends. Here are some of the best Christmas hairstyle recommendations:

Shuku hairstyle

Shuku is a timeless Nigerian hairstyle characterised by upright or slanted cornrows that meet at the top of the head to form a hump or triangular shape. Royal women initially used the style, but it has become common among women of all statuses and ages.

Girls showcasing the Shuku hairstyle. Photo: @littlestars_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Depending on personal preference, it can also be worn with a single ponytail or multiple ponytails with buns. You can adorn the Shuku hairstyle with beads, shells, or decorative hairpins to add a sense of individuality. Some of the best Shuku styles for Christmas include classic, inverted, and decorated Shuku.

All-back hairstyles

Junk feed-in lines (L) and medium all back lines with beads on the end (R). Photo: @braidsbycjbeautyempire, @littlestars_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The all-back style involves braiding the hair tightly from the forehead backwards, creating a sleek and neat appearance. The hairstyle is practical, low-maintenance, and perfect for school days. However, you can customise it with beads, ribbons, or hair cuffs to fit the Christmas mood.

The all-back style offers a high level of versatility. You can achieve it differently with natural hair or other hair styling products. Popular all-back hairstyle variations include braided all-back, slicked-back hair, and all-back ponytails.

Creating cute hairstyles for your schoolgirls cannot get better than incorporating some throwback hairstyles. Let your child show off her new and fresh look that gives a glimpse of the historic hairstyles and the latest hair customisations. With this concord hairstyle, June 12, and other old-school styles, your child cannot wait to return to school.

Legit.ng recently published an article about kids' hairstyles for school. As a parent, you must worry about your child's hairstyle while returning to school. While some institutions are strict with the type of hairstyle a kid should have, others are not.

There are numerous hairstyle designs that any parent can choose for their little ones. These hairstyles range from easy and quick to more complex and time-consuming. Check out these Nigerian hairstyles for school and their names.

Source: Legit.ng