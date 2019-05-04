Feed-in braids will never be out of fashion. Such hairstyles provide a vast number of variations. Men and women, adults and children can enjoy wearing these braids without any harm to their hair. If you are still in two minds if you should have your hair done in this way or not, you are welcome to check out the collection of styles we have selected for you.

Image: instagram.com, @ferraribraids

Source: UGC

To make things clear, feed in or feeder braids are a variation of good old cornrow styles. The latter ones have existed since prehistoric times, since the moment people understood how to do their hair into a number of braids lying close to the scalp. Feed in braids styles are relatively new because they require hair extensions that are naturally “fed” into braids to add volume and create a specific look and shape.

What are the best feed in braids hairstyles 2022?

The best hairstyles are always creative and unusual. Since the principle of the creation of braids is always more or less the same, it is necessary to add other creative ideas to make each particular hairstyle look unique and eye-catching.

READ ALSO: 20 flat top haircut styles for men of all ages

The mentioned creative means include the following: the colour of extensions, their length and the way the ends of the braids are styled, hair accessories added after the style is finished, the direction of braids and the patterns they create on one’s head.

Classical cornrow styles

We all know cornrows as, roughly saying, straight braids that start from one’s forehead and run backward. However, when it comes to creativity, the pattern changes slightly.

Image: instagram.com, @_stylish_chick

Source: UGC

Why make them always straight if it is possible to draw interesting and eye-catching wavy lines with the help of braids and partings between them?

Image: instagram.com, @bignonsbraids

Source: UGC

Breaking the plainness of thick cornrows with the help of thin braids is a perfect idea, but it is also important to style the ends in an elegant and unusual way.

Image: instagram.com, @caribbeanbraids

Source: UGC

Thick rows with fed-in hair extensions are mixed with thinner ones, and everything looks great. Still, if you add several bright beads, the hairstyle will immediately turn into something really festive.

Tell your hair stylist to add threads of some bright colour to your classical feed in cornrows. The difference will be huge, and you will never want to change this elegant look.

Image: instagram.com, @saminya1

Source: UGC

A big bun is a decoration by itself. Several metallic beads here and there will finish the look better than anything else.

Image: instagram.com, @slayedby.c

Source: UGC

Just two simple braids? No, they are not that simple. Two thin cornrows in the middle replace a regular plain parting and make the whole style look completely different.

Image: instagram.com, @slaysbyj

Source: UGC

Lovely small buns instead of plain hanging ends – it is a creative idea that adds an elegant and flirty touch at the same time.

Interesting fishbone braids ideas

Why fishbones? Well, these braids look like a clean fish skeleton with a spine and ribs. They always look very elaborate and interesting even though the principle of their creation is the same.

Image: instagram.com, @cdj_braids

Source: UGC

The illusion of fish ribs appears due to small cornrows running into the thickest one. The location and direction of the braids together create a lovely pattern.

Image: instagram.com, @michy.styles

Source: UGC

Thin lines gather into the bundle of twists on the back of this woman’s head. It is an interesting combination of techniques.

The “ribs” are made not out of smaller braids but of thin hair strands. They are pulled into the main cornrow in such a way that the illusion of separate lines appears.

Image: instagram.com, @slayedby.c

Source: UGC

It is interesting how even the back of this girl’s head is elaborately decorated. The wavy lines enchant and attract glances.

Image: instagram.com, @slayedby.c

Source: UGC

Colourful extensions, beads, fishbone patterns and a high ponytail on the very top of your head – is it not what you would like to wear?

Image: instagram.com, @slayedby.c

Source: UGC

Cornrows styles combined with fishbone patterns on a man’s head? Just take a look at how great it works here!

Feed in braids for long hair

The usage of extensions to add volume suggest adding the length as well. Even if your own hair is long enough, why not to make it even longer? Just take a look at the gorgeous ideas!

These are just simple big braids but how great they look due to the lovely rounded, curvy lines. The long shiny ends hang freely simply because they are beautiful in their plain elegance.

Image: instagram.com, @stylish_chick

Source: UGC

Long braids are a chance to wear huge buns on the top of your head. Add some decorative elements and accessories, and a great style is ready.

Image: instagram.com, bignonsbraids

Source: UGC

It is one of the simplest cornrow braid styles, yet one of the most elegant. Your hair is always neat and lovely, elegant and classy but really eye-catching.

Image: instagram.com, @braids_by_sha

Source: UGC

The longer your hair is, the more freedom you have when styling the free hanging tips.

Image: instagram.com, @braidsbyruth

Source: UGC

Just long twin braids? No, it is a complicated, elaborate idea, a real masterpiece that naturally ends with two long thick cornrows.

Image: instagram.com, @braidsbyruth

Source: UGC

Many small and shiny lines come into a waterfall of long silky braids. Is it not an excellent choice for any occasion?

Image: instagram.com, @caribbeanbraids

Source: UGC

Colourful extensions add a touch of elegance. Golden threads and beads worn on the tips give a definite party look.

Another bun made out of twists. It is lovely how handy hairdressers can combine these two techniques into a unique look.

Image: instagram.com, @narahairbraiding

Source: UGC

Very thick and very thin lines, wavy partings, a side direction of braiding – all this creates a lovely and voluminous pattern.

Image: instagram.com, @saminya1

Source: UGC

Parallel and perpendicular structures always look great. The combination of thick and thin textures inspires a desire to touch it.

Image: instagram.com, @scottiekelso

Source: UGC

Who says a mother and her daughter cannot wear the same fashion? It is a perfect idea that proves an eternal connection between a mother and her child.

Lovely cornrow ponytail ideas

When you gather all the hair on to the very top of your head, it is important to add something unusual, eye-catching. Ponytails are rather attractive and bright as they are, but without catchy details, they can look a bit dull. Make sure to show your stylist one of these pictures to receive a unique hairdo!

Image: instagram.com, @caribbeanbraids

Source: UGC

Zigzag partings, golden strings, and beads make this choice absolutely gorgeous. You can create a bun or a ponytail and thus add variety.

Golden extensions and accessories make this variation of feed in ponytail totally unique and attractive. The style itself is simple, but the colour makes it prominent.

Image: instagram.com, @slayedby.c

Source: UGC

Massive locks made out of the free extension tips add elegance and luxuriousness to the simple cornrow lines. Make sure you give enough attention to baby hair on the forehead.

Image: instagram.com, @slayedby.c

Source: UGC

Quite similar to the previous one, this variation is different due to the shape of the cornrows. The way baby hair is finished plays a significant role!

Image: instagram.com, @slayedby.c

Source: UGC

Nothing special at the first glance, but then you notice this small golden ring, and the perception changes. This is how a small detail can change the whole look.

Image: instagram.com, @stylezbyliyahh

Source: UGC

Really huge heavy braids and curved lines of partings will attract all eyes to your head. It must be a challenge to wear such a weight, but it is definitely worth the suffering!

Image: instagram.com, @twynsbraids

Source: UGC

Springy curls are the trademark of this ponytail variation. Voluminous feed in braids and long extension tips are what you need for a perfect look.

The most elaborate feed in braid styles

It is not true that feed-ins are braids for women only. Men can wear them too, and many male variations are even more refined. However, they can be taken as a sample and, if your hairdresser is skilled enough, it is possible to repeat them on a female head, as well.

Image: instagram.com, @1stladyhaircare

Source: UGC

Straight thin cornrows by the side of thick ones look good, but crossed ones look even better. This idea is definitely worth being tried!

These running lines remind of railways disappearing in the horizon. The pattern is simple but absolutely stunning.

Image: instagram.com, @caribbeanbraids

Source: UGC

Wavy partings and straight feed-in braids look gorgeous and create a pleasant variety. This style can be easily repeated on long hair.

Image: instagram.com, @michy.styles

Source: UGC

Small cornrows running into a Mohawk-styled bigger one is a marvellous idea for both men and women. It is a good basis for a gorgeous ponytail.

Image: instagram.com, michy.styles

Source: UGC

Here we see just simple feeder braids, but the partings between them make them look incredible. It is a perfect inspiration sample for braid hairstyles for long hair.

This complicated pattern reminds of traditional African ornaments. It looks like just any decorative design can be made out of hair if the stylist is skilled and creative enough.

Image: instagram.com, @rashaefialewis

Source: UGC

This is one of those complicated and cute braided hairstyles that certainly attract all glances. It does not need any description; you can see how stunning it is without extra words.

Image: instagram.com, @rashaefialewis

Source: UGC

It looks like somebody has put flowers on this lady’s head. We can hardly imagine how much time and efforts it took to create such an incredible look.

Image: instagram.com, @slayedby.c

Source: UGC

A big zigzag parting combined with straight cornrows and colourful tips is a wise idea if you want to attract attention.

Image: instagram.com, @the_hairchanic

Source: UGC

This is another unbelievable men’s masterpiece with a lot of tiny details. The contrast between small and big details makes it so gorgeous!

Image: instagram.com, @the_hairchanic

Source: UGC

It would have looked amazing even without those golden extensions. Yet, with them, this feed in design looks like a real crown.

Image: instagram.com, @the_hairchanic

Source: UGC

This one reminds of stars, really. Small and big details make it look fantastic. It is very likely that this masterpiece would look even better on long hair.

Image: instagram.com, @the_hairchanic

Source: UGC

It is hard to believe that this is not a cap. Still, it is a real human head transformed by the hands of a very skilled and creative expert.

Image: instagram.com, @the_hairchanic

Source: UGC

This is one of the most unbelievable feed in styles we have ever seen. The blueish colour of the extensions adds elegance and makes this design absolutely fabulous.

Some more feed in braid styles for black women

So, as you have noticed already all these designs allow practically any look. You can wear them to your workplace or a party, to classes or a date with your sweetheart. A little bit of colour, a couple of accessories – and you are ready to shine.

Image: instagram.com, @_beautybybrittany

Source: UGC

Quite a simple design but how beautiful it looks! Elegance is the best choice if you need something for everyday wearing.

Image: instagram.com, @_beautybybrittany

Source: UGC

Just simple straight lines but the combination of thin and thick ones determines the look. The way baby hair is finished means a lot!

Image: instagram.com, @_stylish_chick

Source: UGC

Gray hair is not a reason to refuse wearing something unusual on one’s head! The Mohawk top of grey curls looks cute and so lovely.

Image: instagram.com, @bignonsbraids

Source: UGC

A touch of colour makes the huge thick braids look less heavy, while the thin ones create the pattern. It is a wonderful combination of classics and new trends.

Image: instagram.com, @bignonsbraids

Source: UGC

Side cornrows are classics, but the way the colour is added changes the simplicity into something much bolder.

Image: instagram.com, @kissedbykary

Source: UGC

Huge voluminous rows play their part. The design looks simple but incredibly attractive.

Image: instagram.com, @michy.styles

Source: UGC

Even the tiniest ones can enjoy diverse styles. It is mostly enough to use their own hair without massive extensions to create a lovely look without adding weight to their little heads.

Image: instagram.com, @the_hairchanic

Source: UGC

These partings and the way the hair shines looks absolutely stunning. It is an excellent idea for both male and female wearing.

Image: instagram.com, @twynsbraids

Source: UGC

Cute twin buns decorated with colourful elastic bands is a great way to make cornrows interesting for teenagers.

If you try feed in braids once, you will never refuse to replace them with anything else. These comfortable protective hair designs are so versatile, elegant, bright and attractive that you will never get tired of wearing them. Just choose your own ones and wear them with pleasure!

READ ALSO: 15 mohawk fade haircut ideas for men

Source: Legit.ng