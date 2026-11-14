The Ogun state government formally recognised Oba Olumide Atanda Osunsina as Òsómékùn I, the Olu of Ifo land, on November 13, 2026

The new Olu of Ifo land founded Megamound Investment Limited in 1992 and built it into a major real estate firm before his ascension to the throne

Oba Osunsina also runs the Olumide Osunsina Foundation, which has funded scholarships, tech hubs and medical outreach across Ifo land

Ifo, Ogun state — Oba Olumide Atanda Osunsina was formally presented with his staff of office as Òsómékùn I, the Olu of Ifo land, on Friday, November 13, 2026, in a ceremony marking the Ogun state government's official recognition of his installation. He succeeds the late Oba Samuel Atanda Oladipo Ayerowunwi on the throne.

The staff of office carries significant weight in Nigeria's traditional governance structure. It represents the state's formal endorsement of a ruler chosen by kingmakers through customary processes, and no monarch is considered fully installed in the eyes of government until it is received.

Oba Olumide Osunsina, founder of Megamound Investment Limited, becomes the new traditional ruler of Ifo land after succeeding the late Oba Samuel Atanda Oladipo Ayerowunwi. Photo: Oba Olumide Osunsina

Source: UGC

Olumide Atanda Osunsina: From Business to the Palace

Before ascending the throne, Oba Osunsina built a career in real estate spanning more than three decades. He founded Megamound Investment Limited in 1992, growing it into a recognised name in Nigeria's property sector with developments including Carlton Gate, Lekki County Homes, King's Court and Greater Lagos County Apartments.

His standing in Egbaland predates his kingship. He held the traditional titles of Asiwaju Bobagunwa and Otunba, both earned through years of service to the community.

Speaking after receiving the staff, the new monarch drew a direct line between his record in business and his expectations for his reign, Premium Times reported.

"A staff of office is not given lightly, and I do not receive it lightly. It is the government's confirmation of what the kingmakers already know: that I built Megamound from nothing, and I will hold this throne, and everyone around it, to the same standard I have always held myself to. From now on, it's Ifo first," Oba Osunsina said.

Oba Olumide Atanda Osunsina receives his staff of office as the Olu of Ifo land in Ogun State on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photo: @aremoapede

Source: Twitter

Olu of Ifo: Foundation Work to Take Centre Stage

Oba Osunsina is also the founder of the Olumide Osunsina Foundation, which has supported scholarships, technology hubs, vocational training and medical outreach in Ifo land for several years, long before his ascension.

The Foundation is expected to take on a more visible public role under the new reign, with further announcements due in the coming months, The Guardian also reported.

Awujale Tussle: Ijebu Kingmakers Summoned

In another report, no fewer than nine Ijebu-Ode kingmakers were recently summoned to appear at the Ogun state police command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The kingmakers were invited over allegations of bribery and financial inducement in connection with the selection of a new Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebu land. The late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, passed away at the age of 91 on July 13, 2025. He was reported to be one of the long-serving traditional rulers in Nigeria, as he was on the throne for 62 years.

Source: Legit.ng