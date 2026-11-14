The Netherlands has outlined specific conditions under which foreign spouses of Dutch citizens can apply for naturalisation without residing in the country

Foreign spouses who have not lived in the Netherlands may still qualify for Dutch citizenship based on the duration of their marriage or registered partnership

Those who have lived in the Netherlands for at least 3 years may access a separate and distinct naturalisation pathway

The Netherlands has set out the exact conditions under which foreign nationals married to Dutch citizens can apply for citizenship, even if they do not currently live in the country.

According to the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) of the Netherlands, there are two main pathways available to foreign spouses seeking naturalisation, each with its own set of requirements depending on where the applicant currently resides.

Netherlands shares how foreign spouses can get citizenship from outside country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Dutch citizenship for foreign spouses outside Netherlands

For applicants who do not reside in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the route to citizenship hinges on the marriage or registered partnership itself.

To qualify, the applicant must be married to, or the registered partner of, a Dutch citizen at the time of application. The couple must also have lived together as married or registered partners for a minimum of three years, and they must remain together throughout the entire naturalisation process.

Notably, any period the couple lived together in the Netherlands before formalising the marriage or partnership can also count toward the three-year requirement. The Dutch partner must hold Dutch nationality at the time the application is submitted, though they are not required to have held it throughout the preceding three years.

Dutch citizenship for foreign spouses in Netherlands

Another exists for those who have already lived continuously in the Netherlands for three years with a valid residence permit or valid residency under EU law. Under this route, the applicant must have lived together with the same Dutch partner for three consecutive years at the time of submitting the application, whether as a married couple or registered partners.

The couple must remain together throughout the naturalisation procedure. As with the first pathway, the Dutch partner is required to hold Dutch nationality at the point of application, not necessarily for the full three years prior. The IND also makes an important provision: if the Dutch partner passes away during the naturalisation process, the foreign national may still be granted Dutch citizenship.

Both routes reflect the Netherlands' broader approach to naturalisation, which ties eligibility closely to the stability and duration of the relationship with a Dutch national rather than solely to years spent on Dutch soil.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng