Sarah Cannon Chapman and the rest of Amy Grant's children

Sarah Cannon Chapman is one of Amy Grant's kids, a Grammy-winning Christian music star. She is part of Grant’s blended family, which includes Matthew and Gloria Mills from her first marriage to Gary Chapman and Corrina Grant Gill from her second marriage to Vince Gill. Most of Grant’s children remain private, but Corrina is in the public eye.

Amy Grant attends the "La Lucci" book launch (L), and Amy and her daughters perform on stage at the Children's Health Fund 25th Anniversary Concert (R). Photo: Astrid, Kevin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Sarah Cannon Chapman, Matthew Garrison, and Gloria Mills are Amy Grant's children from her first marriage to Gary Chapman .

. Corrina Grant Gill was born in 2001 to Amy Grant and her second husband, Vince Gill , and has followed in her parents’ footsteps by pursuing a career in music .

was born in to Amy Grant and her , and has followed in her parents’ footsteps by pursuing a . Matthew Garrison serves as the president and chief technology officer at LabCanna.

Profile summary

Full name Amy Lee Grant Gender Female Date of birth 25 November 1960 Age 65 years old (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Augusta, Georgia, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Burton Paine Grant Mother Gloria Grant Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband Vincent Grant Gill Children 4 School Harpeth Hall School University Furman University, Vanderbilt University Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @amygrantofficial TikTok @amygrantmusic Facebook @amygrant

Inside the lives of Sarah Cannon Chapman and her siblings

The American singer-songwriter is the mother of four children: three from her first marriage to Gary Chapman and her youngest, born to Vince Gill. Here is everything known about Sarah Cannon Chapman and her siblings.

Matthew Garrison Chapman

Matthew posing smiling. Photo: @Gary Chapman (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Matthew Garrison Chapman

Matthew Garrison Chapman Date of birth: 25 September 1987

25 September 1987 Age: 38 years old (as of February 2026)

38 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Matthew Garrison Chapman is the eldest child of singer Amy Grant and her first husband, Gary Chapman. Unlike his parents, who made their mark in gospel and Christian music, Matthew chose a business path. In 2016, the American entrepreneur co-founded LabCanna, a Nashville-based company, where he now serves as president and chief technology officer.

Reflecting on his career, Matthew told The Tennessean in 2019:

I learned to walk on a tour bus. I've sort of only been surrounded by creative individuals or entrepreneurs my whole life, and so, yeah, the idea of a normal job sort seems like prison.

Both of his parents supported his venture. Amy Grant offered greenhouse space on her Tennessee farm for LabCanna's first crop, while Gary Chapman serves as the company's community outreach director.

Gloria Mills Chapman Long

Gloria Mills Chapman and her husband, sharing a beautiful moment on their wedding day. Photo: @millieglo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Gloria Mills Chapman Long

Gloria Mills Chapman Long Date of birth: 18 December 1989

18 December 1989 Age: 36 years old (as of February 2026)

36 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Gloria Mills Chapman Long, also known as Millie, is the second child and eldest daughter of Grammy-winning singer Amy Grant and her ex-husband, Gary Chapman. She was born on 18 December 1989 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Gloria was the inspiration behind Grant's 1991 hit song Baby Baby. Reflecting on this in a 2016 interview with People, Amy Grant said:

I had played with a few lyric ideas but nothing was working. And then one day I looked down at my new daughter and thought 'Oh baby, baby,' and the lyric just poured out of me in about 10 minutes.

Gloria Mills with her husband and child posing in front of the Christmas tree. Photo: @millieglo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Millie has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, pursuing a career in publishing in New York City. In 2017, she made headlines by donating a kidney to her lifelong best friend, Kathryn Dudley, who was battling a rare kidney disease. Her mother shared her thoughts on Millie’s act with The Tennessean in 2017:

Millie is not an overly affectionate person. She'll say I love you once every few years. But just when she did that, I went, 'Oh my gosh, we live in a culture that puts a lot of weight on words and not a lot of weight on experience and action.

Millie married Ben Long in April 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church, Nashville, Tennessee, United States. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Penelope Willow Long, in January 2022, followed by their son, Oliver Dean Long, in March 2024.

Sarah Cannon Chapman

Sarah Cannon Chapman during the beautiful moments of her wedding preparations. Photo: @realjennygill (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Sarah Cannon Chapman

Sarah Cannon Chapman Date of birth: 19 September 1992

19 September 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of February 2026)

33 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Sarah Cannon Chapman, the youngest child of Grammy-winning singer Amy Grant and her first husband, Gary Chapman, was born on 19 September 1992. She is 33 years old as of February 2026. Sarah graduated from The New School in New York City in 2015 with a degree in urban studies/affairs.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sarah worked at LabCanna, the company co-founded by her brother, Matthew Garrison, from April 2018 to November 2024. Before that, she spent a year and two months at Music City Tents & Events, LLC.

In November 2019, Sarah married Derek Besenius at Graystone Quarry in Nashville, United States. Both her father, Gary Chapman, and her stepfather, Vince Gill, walked her down the aisle. Her sister, Gloria Mills Long, shared photos on Instagram, writing:

Filled with joy beyond measure. My beautiful sister couldn't have picked a better partner.

Her stepsister, Jenny, also posted photos of Sarah's wedding on Instagram, captioning:

My little sister got married yesterday. She was absolutely stunning. I loved seeing her so happy. Congrats sweet Sarah

Corrina Grant Gill

Amy Grant, Vince Gill, and Gill's daughter, Jenny Gill, attend Gill's honour with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Corrina Grant Gill

Corrina Grant Gill Date of birth: 12 March 2001

12 March 2001 Age: 24 years old (as of February 2026)

24 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Corrina Grant Gill, the youngest daughter of singers Amy Grant and Vince Gill, was born on 12 March 2001, just two days after her parents' first wedding anniversary. From an early age, she played a central role in her family, helping to unite Amy and Vince's blended household.

In a 2011 interview with AARP, her father, Vince, said:

[She's] the glue of this whole family. She bonded all of us in a blood way that really did connect us.

Following in her parents' musical footsteps, Corrina has pursued a career as a singer-songwriter. In 2023, she released her debut EP, Here For Holding. Amy's daughter has also released songs, including Tireswing Song, Nice & Slow, Too Much, and Swallow the Sun.

Corrina Grant Gill and Amy Grant attend SiriusXM presents the Eagles in their first-ever concert. Photo: Terry Wyatt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Corrina shares a close bond with her mom. In July 2021, she posted an Instagram tribute, captioning a photo of her:

Heart in Motion' is 30 today!!!!! MAN, i love my mom.

In 2022, she performed her dad's song When My Amy Prays in Nashville, changing the lyrics to when my mama prays. This performance took place while her mother, Amy, was recovering from a serious accident.

What happened to Amy Grant's ex-husband, Gary Chapman?

Gary Chapman is a contemporary Christian singer-songwriter and former television host. After his 1999 divorce from Amy Grant, he married Jennifer Pittman in July 2000, but they divorced in 2007. During that period, he faced financial setbacks from a failed property development project.

In September 2006, the singer was arrested for driving under the influence and pleaded guilty the following year. He received a one-year probation, a suspended license, and was required to complete alcohol education.

Gary Chapman and his wife, Cassie Chapman, autograph a guitar for charity backstage. Photo: Rick Diamond (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On 22 December 2008, Gary married Cassie Piersol, and together they launched A Hymn a Week in 2010 to celebrate his musical legacy. Four years later, the couple adopted a daughter. They have also been active in charitable work, and Chapman continues to perform and minister.

Speaking about his music in a 2024 interview with Michael Patrick Leahy, he said:

I play the same songs in churches that I do in the bar. I think I’m supposed to be me wherever I go.

FAQs

Who is Amy Grant? She is an American singer-songwriter and musician known for her influential work in contemporary Christian and pop music. How old is Amy Grant? The singer is 65 years old as of February 2026. She was born on 25 November 1960. How many children does Gary Chapman have? Gary has four kids: three with his ex-wife, Amy Grant, and one adopted daughter with his wife, Cassie Piersol, a TV personality. Does Amy Grant have a daughter who sings? Amy’s youngest daughter, Corrina Grant Gill, is a musician. Who are Amy Grant's 4 children? Amy's children are Sarah Cannon Chapman, Matthew Garrison, Gloria Mills, and Corrina Grant Gill. When did Gary Chapman and his ex-wife divorce? Gary Chapman and Amy Grant divorced in 1999. Who is Amy Grant's current husband? As of February 2026, Amy is married to singer Vince Gill.

Sarah Cannon Chapman and her siblings have each followed their own paths. While Corrina Grant Gill shares her love of music publicly, Sarah, Matthew, and Gloria “Millie” Chapman lead more private lives. Together, the siblings reflect the diverse talents and personal choices within Amy Grant’s family.

Legit.ng recently published an article about David Gilmour's children. David Gilmour has eight children in total: four from his first marriage and four with his wife, author Polly Samson, including one adopted son.

David Gilmour's children have increasingly embraced his creative legacy, with several taking part in his recent musical projects, including the 2024 album Luck and Strange. David has spoken warmly about his relationship with his children, describing it as close and loving.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng