A video shared by NBC News on Facebook captured an emotional scene outside Nvidia's California headquarters on November 13, 2026

Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO and board member on November 12, 2026, following a scandal involving an extramarital affair and national security concerns

The footage drew widespread attention online, with many commenters pointing to Huang's near-perfect employee approval rating as the reason for the public grief

Scenes of people weeping outside Nvidia's headquarters in California surfaced on social media on November 13, 2026, just one day after Jensen Huang announced his resignation as the company's chief executive officer and board member.

NBC News shared a video on Facebook capturing the emotional gathering, which quickly spread across platforms as viewers tried to make sense of why Huang's departure had drawn such a visible outpouring of feeling from those outside the company's offices.

Nvidia CEO's resignation sparks emotional scenes outside the company's headquarters. Photo credit: Chung Sung-Jun, Facebook/NBC News

Source: Facebook

Jensen Huang's resignation and the scandal behind it

Huang stepped down on November 12, 2026, following a scandal that combined personal and geopolitical dimensions. He admitted to having an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based technology company that was also an Nvidia customer.

The affair raised immediate concerns about conflicts of interest given the business relationship between the two firms, and the situation was further complicated by questions around national security.

His exit marked the end of a remarkable run at the helm of one of the world's most valuable technology companies, and the reaction outside Nvidia's doors suggested his departure hit harder than many corporate leadership changes typically do.

Watch the emotional scenes outside Nvidia's headquarters below:

Reactions trail emotional scenes outside Nvidia's headquarters

The footage prompted a wave of responses from people reflecting on what kind of leader Huang was to those who worked for and around him.

Wilson Masimba Banda said:

"Then he was a good boss. When employees shed tears, when they hear that the CEO is going, it means he was an exceptionally good boss!"

Haijie Zhen said:

"Jensen got 99% employee approval on Glassdoor, which is like a mythical rating. I think he has been the highest rating ceo for the last decade. If you think achieving a high employee score is easy on Glassdoor, I have NOT seen any of my previous companies CEO approval rating over 40%."

Trip Tnavas offered a more detached take, writing:

"ONLY reason for crying is if you bought the stock at $240 in October. Lol."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman shared her 2022 encounter with Nvidia's embattled co-founder Jensen Huang.

Man visits Nvidia headquarters after CEO's exit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man shared his emotional experience after visiting Nvidia headquarters following Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO.

Chea, who described himself as a relatively recent addition to Nvidia, posted photographs and observations from the campus, capturing an atmosphere unlike any ordinary working day.

Inside the campus, a long queue formed at the gear store, where a limited special-edition green sweater bearing a pixel-art portrait of Jensen Huang had gone on sale, Chea claimed.

Source: Legit.ng