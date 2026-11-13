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USA Shares 5 Steps for Nigerians Applying to American Universities
Education

USA Shares 5 Steps for Nigerians Applying to American Universities

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • EducationUSA Nigeria announced it was offering free advisory services to Nigerians seeking admission into American universities as the application season began
  • The organisation operates six advising centres across Nigeria, covering areas such as financial aid, standardised tests, and visa requirements
  • EducationUSA Nigeria outlined a five-step process to guide prospective students from researching options to preparing for departure to the US

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

EducationUSA Nigeria has called on prospective students to use its free advisory services as they begin preparing applications to American universities for the upcoming admission season.

The organisation saID its network of six advising centres across Nigeria was available to provide expert guidance on studying in the United States.

EducationUSA Nigeria is offering free guidance to students applying to American universities
EducationUSA’s five-step guide takes applicants from researching universities to preparing for departure. Photo credit: Donald Trump
Source: Facebook

It shared the announcement through the US Mission's official X account @USinNigeria on Friday, November 13, 2026.

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What EducationUSA Nigeria offers

The advisory services cover a broad range of areas central to the university application process, including academic opportunities, admission requirements, standardised testing, and financial aid.

The organisation said its goal was to ensure Nigerian students had access to accurate information so they could make well-informed decisions.

"EducationUSA Nigeria is part of the United States Department of State's EducationUSA programme, which provides international students with information and guidance on studying in the US," the post read.

The organisation urged students to reach out to its advisers for personalised support tailored to their individual circumstances and academic goals.

Five steps to study in the US

EducationUSA Nigeria outlined a structured five-step process to help applicants work through the journey from initial interest to arrival in the United States.

The first step is researching available options, which involves exploring different academic opportunities and identifying institutions that align with a student's goals and interests.

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The second step focuses on financing studies. Students are encouraged to look into scholarships and financial aid packages offered by American universities, with EducationUSA's university financial aid opportunity list serving as a useful resource.

The third step is completing the application. EducationUSA advised students to plan ahead, understand what each institution requires, and gather all necessary documents before submitting.

The fourth step covers the student visa process. Applicants are urged to familiarise themselves with US student visa requirements and allow enough time to prepare and submit their visa applications without rushing.

The fifth and final step is preparing for departure. This includes organising travel and academic documents, understanding arrival procedures, and becoming familiar with US immigration requirements ahead of the journey.

Students who want more information about available opportunities or wish to connect with an adviser can visit the official EducationUSA website at educationusa.state.gov.

UK opens applications for fully funded Commonwealth Scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK opened applications for its fully funded Shared Scholarship programme for the 2027 academic year.

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UN offers $5,000 grants for Nigerians in 3 states: How to apply

Eligible candidates must be citizens or refugees of a Commonwealth country and hold at least a 2:1 undergraduate degree by September 2027.

The scholarship covers a postgraduate Master's degree in the UK, and applicants have until December 8, 2026 to submit their applications.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng

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