A list of 15 countries and territories where Yoruba people have a presence has circulated online, spanning Africa, the Caribbean, and South America

The list includes African neighbours such as Benin Republic, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Ivory Coast alongside several Caribbean nations

The post drew reactions from people who argued certain countries were missing from the list, including Liberia, The Gambia, the UK, and the US

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A list identifying 15 countries and territories across multiple continents where Yoruba people can be found has gone viral online, drawing widespread attention and debate.

The list covers Nigeria as the primary homeland, alongside four other West African nations: Benin Republic, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire).

Reactions to 15 countries and territories where Yoruba people are found. Photo credit: @TheNationNews

Source: Twitter

Statisense, an Africa-focused data and AI analytics company made this known via its X handle @StatiSense on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

The list also names several countries in the Caribbean and South America, including Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Saint Lucia, Jamaica, Brazil, Grenada, and Trinidad and Tobago.

This reflects the historical dispersal of Yoruba people during the transatlantic slave trade.

Where Yoruba people are found

The full list of countries and territories named is as follows:

1. Nigeria

2. Benin Republic

3. Ghana

4. Sierra Leone

5. Togo

6. Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire)

7. Cuba 8. Puerto Rico

9. Dominican Republic

10. Venezuela

11. Saint Lucia

12. Jamaica

13. Brazil

14. Grenada

15. Trinidad and Tobago

Reactions to the list

The post generated significant discussion online, with many users raising additions and corrections.

@GloriaOjom46982 pointed to communities beyond those listed, writing:

"The Aku people of Liberia and The Gambia are also Yoruba descendants. They share Yoruba ancestry."

@Asakemijimi took issue with the framing of the list, arguing it conflated two different things:

"Yorubas can be found all around the world especially in UK & US. But these countries you listed above are countries where Yorubas are indigenous to. I'm surprised Mali isn't here."

@Accountant_Ladi drew a broader cultural point from the list, writing:

"Ladies and gentlemen this is why we say Yoruba culture is not Nigeria culture. It is simply YORUBA culture."

One user, @blighticon, shared a personal encounter that illustrated the reach of Yoruba heritage:

"My colleague's name is Kenny, so I asked him where the name came from. He told me he's a twin from Saint Lucia and that his ancestry is Yoruba."

@SultanLuqman described the spread of Yoruba people across the world as evidence of a "multi-country, trans-continental race."

However, not all responses were without controversy. @WestSonnn used the post to push a separatist argument, calling on "fellow Yoruba brothers and sisters" to consider how to "break free from the shackles called one Nigeria" and warning about the erosion of Yoruba identity.

Origin of Yoruba language in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Yoruba language in Nigeria is one of the biggest language groups in the country and in two neighbor countries: Benin and Togo. The Yoruba tribe is one of the biggest populations within the Nigeria.

Judging by the localization of the existing Yoruba speakers in Nigeria, it’s natural to suppose that the language originated from the local Yoruba population.

There are several versions of the origin of the Yoruba language. Some of them say that this language has its roots in some Middle Eastern languages and many Nigerians love the thought.

Source: Legit.ng