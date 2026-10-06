Julia Roberts' kids: all about Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry Moder

Julia Roberts' kids, Hazel Patricia, Phinnaeus Walter, and Henry Daniel Moder, have grown up almost entirely away from the cameras, a deliberate choice by one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Roberts has three children with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, whom she met on the set of the 2001 film The Mexican and married a year later in a private ceremony on Independence Day 2002. So what are Julia Roberts’ kids up to today?

Julia Roberts poses with her husband Daniel Moder, their children, and surfer Kelly Slater at an indoor gathering. Photo: Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Julia Roberts has three biological children : twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter Moder and younger son Henry Daniel Moder, all with husband Danny Moder.

: twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter Moder and younger son Henry Daniel Moder, all with husband Danny Moder. The twins were born on 28 November 2004 and turned 21 in November 2025 ; Henry was born on 18 June 2007 and turned 19 in June 2026.

and ; Henry was born on 18 June 2007 and turned 19 in June 2026. Julia was 37 years old when she gave birth to Hazel and Phinnaeus, her first children.

when she gave birth to Hazel and Phinnaeus, her first children. Hazel made her red carpet debut at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, appearing alongside her father for the premiere of Flag Day .

at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, appearing alongside her father for the premiere of . All three kids are now in college, making Roberts an official empty nester as of 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Julia Fiona Roberts Date of birth 28 October 1967 Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Partner Daniel "Danny" Moder (m. 2002) Children Hazel Patricia Moder, Phinnaeus Walter Moder, Henry Daniel Moder Occupation Actress, producer Years active 1987–present Notable awards Academy Award, BAFTA, three Golden Globes Net worth $300 million

Does Julia Roberts have any biological children?

Five facts about Julia Roberts. Photo: Gilbert Flores

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The actress has three biological children. Julia Roberts has two sons, Phinnaeus Walter and Henry Daniel, and a daughter, Hazel Patricia.

Throughout her public-facing career, Julia Roberts has remained largely private about her family of five, which she began growing more than two decades ago, in 2004. Since welcoming her firstborns, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, Roberts has given her fans glimpses of their growing life as they enter adulthood.

Roberts was 36 when she became a mother. By then, she already had a laundry list of accomplishments, including an Academy Award for her starring role in Erin Brockovich.

How old are Julia Roberts' twins now?

While the couple has kept their children largely out of the spotlight, a few details about the twins have made it into the public eye over the years. Here's a closer look at each of them.

Hazel Patricia Moder

Julia Roberts' twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder, celebrated their 21st birthday on 28 November 2025. Hazel is the only daughter of Julia and Danny and the most publicly visible of the three children.

Hazel's first red carpet came at the Cannes Film Festival in July 2021, when she joined her father for the premiere of Flag Day, which he shot as cinematographer. She looked exactly like Julia in an off-white dress and black shoes, with her hair in a ponytail.

She made her big screen debut with a tiny role in Julia's 2016 movie Mother's Day, playing the "cartwheel kid", according to her IMDb.

Julia also revealed that she brought Hazel to the 2017 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

Roberts has spoken warmly about what she hopes Hazel will one day understand about love. The Pretty Woman star once told CBS Sunday Morning that she was saving the love letters she'd received from Danny for her daughter. "The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have tucked away. One day I'll show it to Hazel and say, 'That's what you're looking for.'"

Phinnaeus Walter Moder

Phinnaeus, widely known by his nickname Finn, shares a birthday with his twin sister Hazel and a love of skateboarding with his younger brother Henry. In August 2025, Phinnaeus was seen impressively riding his skateboard in a video shared on Moder's Instagram.

The Pretty Woman actress had a special birthday message for her and Danny Moder's twins as the duo celebrated their 21st birthday: "These game changers, life alterers, expanders once were 1 and now are 21!" Julia wrote on Instagram on 28 November 2025.

Henry Daniel Moder

Daniel Moder (L) poses with his daughter Hazel Moder at a red carpet event. Photo: Mike Marsland

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Roberts gave birth to her youngest, Henry Daniel Moder, in June 2007. He is the most recently departed from the family home.

Henry is now attending college in New York City. Photos obtained by Page Six in June 2026 show the 19-year-old towering over his mother as they enjoyed a rare family outing in the city the day after his birthday. His older sister, Hazel, also joined them, wearing a sundress with a floral design.

When Henry isn't hitting the books, he has been getting to wear some of his mum's iconic clothes, like the grey Armani men's suit she wore at the 1990 Golden Globe Awards. Roberts told Extra in a September 2025 interview that Henry had "had it on the other day".

How Julia Roberts has raised her kids out of the spotlight

Keeping three children private while being one of the world's most famous actresses is no small feat. Roberts and Moder made a conscious, united decision.

Well, I think that the luckiest aspect of my work life/family life is that the success of my work life came earlier. So by the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay home, I had been working for 18 years.

Roberts continued:

It was easy to pause work life to nurture my home life. To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time.

Roberts has also spoken about how she worked to protect her children so they could enjoy a normal life away from the Hollywood limelight. The children rarely make red carpet appearances or appear on their mother's Instagram.

I think part of it is just Danny and I are definitely aligned in our core values and always have been. think when kids are little, kids only know what you let them know.

Latest news: Julia Roberts becomes an empty nester

The biggest family milestone of recent months has been Roberts officially becoming an empty nester. The Oscar-winning actress revealed that her youngest son, Henry, moved out of home during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she admitted she was still getting used to the change.

When the topic arose, Roberts joked,

I don't know if sobbing now is the best jumping-off point to our interview. I love hanging out with them and spending time with them. Fortunately, we have had lots of visits along the way (to) this empty nest.

With more time on her hands, Roberts has revealed what she plans to do next.

I think I'd like to do another play. Now that my kids are out of the house, I think that I could devote that kind of laser focus again to something like that.

On the career front, Roberts starred in After the Hunt, a 2025 film directed by Luca Guadagnino, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2025 before its US release in October 2025.

Julia Roberts' net worth

As of 2026, Julia Roberts' net worth is estimated to be $300 million. She has earned hundreds of millions from film salaries, backend deals, endorsements, and real estate holdings.

Her primary sources of income and wealth include:

Film salary : In 2000, Roberts became the first actress to earn $20 million for a single role, playing the eponymous environmental activist in Erin Brockovich .

: In 2000, Roberts became the first actress to earn $20 million for a single role, playing the eponymous environmental activist in . Endorsements : She has served as a long-term brand ambassador for Lancôme.

: She has served as a long-term brand ambassador for Lancôme. Real estate : In 2020, Roberts and Moder paid $8.3 million for a Victorian-style home in San Francisco, which they sold in October 2023 for $11.25 million.

: In 2020, Roberts and Moder paid $8.3 million for a Victorian-style home in San Francisco, which they sold in October 2023 for $11.25 million. Production: Roberts runs her own production company, Red Om Films.

FAQs

Does Julia Roberts have any biological children? Yes. Julia Roberts has three biological children, twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter and son Henry Daniel, all with her husband Danny Moder. How old are Julia Roberts' twins now? Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder turned 21 on 28 November 2025. They both turn 22 years old in 2026. How old was Julia Roberts when she had her first child? Julia was 37 years old when she gave birth to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus on 28 November 2004. What is Hazel Moder known for? Hazel Moder is known for her striking resemblance to her mother. She made a brief appearance in the 2016 film Mother's Day and made her red carpet debut at Cannes in 2021. What is Phinnaeus Moder's nickname? Phinnaeus goes by "Finn" and is known to enjoy skateboarding, a hobby he shares with his younger brother Henry. Where is Henry Moder now? Henry Daniel Moder, 19, is currently attending college in New York City. Are any of Julia Roberts' children actors? None of Julia Roberts' children has pursued acting professionally, though Hazel had a very small uncredited role in Mother's Day (2016). Roberts' kids seemingly haven't shown any interest in a career in Hollywood yet. However, they are tied to a prominent Hollywood family. Emma Roberts is their cousin, and Eric Roberts is their uncle. Is Julia Roberts an empty nester? Yes. As of October 2025, all three of Roberts' children have moved out of the family home and are attending college.

We also highlighted facts about Robert De Niro’s seven children, their backgrounds and careers, and the four women with whom he shares his family.

The actor welcomed his youngest daughter, Gia, in 2023 at age 79. His children span more than five decades in age, reflecting a family shaped by relationships, adoption and surrogacy.

Source: Legit.ng