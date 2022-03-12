Tasia Alexis’ bio: age, husband, net worth, why did she go to jail?

Who is Tasia Alexis? She is a model and social media personality from America. She rose to stardom on Vine, where she had a massive following before the app was closed down. She is also prominent on Instagram, where she has a considerable following.

Tasia Alexis posing for a photo in a brown short attire. Photo: @tasiaalexis

Source: Instagram

Tasia attracted a massive online following due to her collaborative videos with Alexander Holtti. Alexandre was a member of the House of Blues, which is based in Los Angeles. Read on to explore more about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Tasia Alexis Hussey

Tasia Alexis Hussey Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 20 March 1998

20 March 1998 Age: 24 years (as of 2022)

24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Georgia, USA

Georgia, USA Current residence: New Atlanta, USA

New Atlanta, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 4’’

5’ 4’’ Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 124

124 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Grey

Grey Mother: Leah

Leah Father: Jamie Hussey

Jamie Hussey Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Married

Married Children: 2

2 Profession: Social media influencer, model

Social media influencer, model Net worth: $400k

Tasia Alexis’ biography

Tasia Alexis Hussey was born in Georgia, USA, on 20 March 1998. Her father, Jamie, is a businessperson who became prominent through Vines, while her mother is Leah. Her parents divorced, and her mother got married to Corey Smith.

She has two brothers, Ashton and London Hussey, and a half-sister, Tatum Smith. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is white.

How old is Tasia Alexis?

Tasia Alexis posing for a photo with her husband and their children. Photo: @tasiaalexis

Source: Instagram

Tasia Alexis’ age is 24 years as of 2022. She was born on 20 March 1998, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Tasia Alexis do for a living?

She is a social media celebrity. She developed a strong interest in social media during her high school days. In 2012, she started creating Vine videos. She gained a massive following on her account and was considered one of the fastest-growing Vine celebrities. Alexis had over 3.6 million followers on Vine account before its closure.

Her online prominence rose because of her collaborative videos with the internet celebrity Sam Pottorff. She also performed at the Los Angeles House of Blues alongside Alexander Holtti in 2024. With Vine shutting down, she had to shift her attention elsewhere.

Tasia tried her luck by sharing videos on YouTube. However, she had a tough period transitioning and discontinued. Alexis also shares her photos on Instagram. Currently, she has over 695k followers.

The social media star also has a Twitter account with over 165k followers. On TikTok, she has over 1.2 followers and 16.8 likes.

How much is Tasia Alexis’ net worth?

According to Biography Mask, she is alleged to be worth $400k as of 2022.

Why did Tasia Alexis Hussey go to jail?

What happened to Tasia Alexis Hussey? The Instagram star had many cases filed against her in the Gwinnett County Offices. According to the police record, Tasia Alexis Hussey was arrested on 12 August 2018 and charged with driving under the influence (DUI).

On 09 February 2019, she was convicted of forgery and possession of methamphetamine. Consequently, she spent time in prison.

Is Tasia Alexis married?

Tasia Alexis taking a photo with her husband. Photo: @tasiaalexis

Source: Instagram

Yes. The TikTok star is married and has a daughter, Greenly Harlow, from her former relationship and a son, Princeton Hazellief, with her current husband. Tasia Alexis’ husband is also an influencer.

Height and weight

Tasia is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 124 lbs (55 kilograms). She has blonde and dark brown eyes.

Tasia Alexis is a prominent name on the internet. At some point, she disappeared from social media for a while because she was arrested and sent to jail. However, she is back and doing what she loves the most, creating content for her followers.

