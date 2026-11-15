Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and his fiancée Tolami Benson reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, fuelling breakup speculation

The couple's engagement announcement, shared in November 2025, has disappeared from their social media accounts

Benson's Instagram account has since been deactivated, leaving fans with more questions than answers

Something appears to have shifted between Bukayo Saka and his fiancée Tolami Benson, and fans have taken notice.

The Arsenal and England winger and Benson, who have kept their romance notably private since they began dating around 2020, are now at the centre of breakup speculation after reported changes to their Instagram activity on November 14, 2026.

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson fuel breakup speculation after Instagram unfollow and missing engagement pictures. Photo: bukayosaka87/tolami_benson

Source: Instagram

The pair appear to have unfollowed each other on the platform, while Benson's account has since been deactivated entirely.

What has added further fuel to the speculation is the apparent disappearance of their engagement post.

Bukayo Saka proposed to Tolami Benson in November 2025, and on November 17, the couple shared photographs of the moment on social media, marking one of the rare occasions they made their relationship public. That post has since vanished from their accounts.

A check conducted by Legit.ng on November 15, 2026, at 8:22am confirmed that Tolami Benson's Instagram account was no longer active.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson face breakup rumours as fiancée deactivates Instagram account.

Source: Original

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson: A relationship kept largely out of the spotlight

Throughout their time together, Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson were selective about what they shared publicly.

Even during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, when public curiosity about the footballer's personal life grew considerably, the couple largely declined to offer a window into their relationship, rarely posting photographs together.

The engagement announcement in late 2025 stood out precisely because it was so unusual for them, a moment of openness from two people who had otherwise guarded their private life carefully.

As of the time of this report, neither Bukayo Saka nor Tolami Benson has made any public statement addressing the changes to their social media accounts or the state of their relationship.

See the screenshot showing that Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson have unfollowed each other in the Instagram post below:

Natasha Osawaru unfollows 2Baba on Instagram

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru unfollowed her husband, singer 2Baba, on Instagram, months after reports emerged that he had taken a similar step.

The development followed a reported confrontation between the couple at an Abuja nightclub on August 7, 2026, which attracted public attention.

Natasha’s move also came after she was noticeably absent from 2Baba’s 51st birthday celebration, where the singer spent time with his seven children, family and close friends.

Source: Legit.ng