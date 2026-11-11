Isaiah Russell-Bailey has quietly become one of the most compelling young actors working today. Born on 9 December 2006, the Fort Worth-born talent first won audiences over as the mischievous Shaka McKellan in Netflix's Family Reunion, but his starring role as Caleb Channing in Disney+'s sci-fi adventure Crater announced something bigger: a teenager ready to carry a film. With a background in dance, parkour, and modelling, and a very public family story pulling focus in September 2026, Isaiah Russell-Bailey is a name you will not stop hearing.

Isaiah Russell-Bailey attends the premiere of Disney+'s The Crossover at Hollywood Athletic Club. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Isaiah Russell-Bailey starred as the lead in Disney+'s Crater (his first time carrying a major film), released on 12 May 2023.

(his first time carrying a major film), released on 12 May 2023. His mother is Brittany Perry-Russell , a professional dancer and actress who worked with Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Chris Brown.

, a professional dancer and actress who worked with Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Chris Brown. In September 2026, rapper Chingy (his father) publicly confirmed Isaiah as his son on The Jason Lee Show , sending fans into a frenzy.

as his son on , sending fans into a frenzy. Isaiah has built a TikTok following of more than 2 million under the handle RussellHustleInc, largely through dance and parkour content with his mother.

under the handle RussellHustleInc, largely through dance and parkour content with his mother. He has named Miles Morales, Marvel's Black Spider-Man, as his dream role.

Profile summary

Full name Isaiah Russell-Bailey Date of birth 9 December 2006 Age 19 (as of November 2026) Birthplace Fort Worth, Texas, USA Nationality American Mother Brittany Perry-Russell Father Howard Earl Bailey Jr. (Chingy) Occupation Actor, model, dancer, aspiring filmmaker Years active 2018–present Instagram @isaiahrussellbailey

Isaiah Russell-Bailey's parents and early life

Isaiah Russell-Bailey was born on 9 December 2006 in Fort Worth, Texas. He grew up in Los Angeles, California, where he was introduced to the performing arts at an early age and trained in dance before pursuing acting.

Entertainment is coded into his DNA. His mother is dancer, choreographer, actress and producer Brittany Perry-Russell, and his father is rapper Chingy, whose legal name is Howard Earl Bailey Jr. Growing up, he was surrounded by the entertainment world from a young age, thanks to his mother, who has worked with icons like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Chris Brown.

As a child, Isaiah would often accompany his mother to set, where he first learned about break-dancing, one of his many passions. That early exposure laid the groundwork for a career that would arrive faster than anyone expected.

Isaiah Russell-Bailey's mom: Brittany Perry-Russell

Five facts about actor Isaiah Russell-Bailey. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Isaiah Russell-Bailey's mother is dancer, choreographer, actress and producer Brittany Perry-Russell. She had a recurring role on 13 Reasons Why. She has been a constant creative collaborator with her son, and the pair built a joint TikTok presence together during the pandemic that helped introduce Isaiah to millions of new fans.

Isaiah Russell-Bailey's dad: Chingy

Isaiah is the son of Howard Earl Bailey Jr., the rapper commonly known as Chingy. Chingy has four children: his eldest son Mykael, through whom Chingy is already a grandfather, Isaiah, Keilana and Galaxii.

Career: from supporting roles to leading man

Isaiah Russell-Bailey started acting in 2018 with guest roles on TV, and within five years he was leading a Disney+ film. Here is how his career grew from those early credits to his first starring role.

Early TV work and Family Reunion

Russell-Bailey began acting in 2018, appearing in Criminal Minds, Giants, Raven's Home, and S.W.A.T. Those early credits proved his range, but it was Family Reunion that turned him into a household name.

Isaiah played Shaka, the mischievous yet well-intentioned young son of the McKellan family, as they move across the country to a small Georgian town. He also appeared in the 2020 Netflix superhero film We Can Be Heroes, which was a top 10 film on Netflix for more than six weeks.

His infectious energy also translated to brand work, with national print and television campaigns for Nike, Target and Skechers.

Crater: Isaiah Russell-Bailey's sci-fi breakthrough

Russell-Bailey plays Caleb Channing, a boy raised on a lunar mining colony who is about to be relocated to a faraway planet following the death of his father, played by Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi.

To prepare, Russell-Bailey and the cast attended a two-week "Moon Camp", where they trained in harnesses to move as if in low gravity and met a NASA representative who showed them lunar photos.

His parkour background gave him a real advantage on set. Russell-Bailey says being skilled in parkour helped him do a lot of his own stunts. "There was a lot of harness stunt work that we had to train for two weeks," Isaiah told Perception Magazine.

Preparing for the emotional core of the role required a different kind of training altogether:

He was keenly aware of what the film represented: "You don't get to see a lot of young Black actors tackle sci-fi projects like this. I'm incredibly grateful that Disney gave me this opportunity."

He also drew on classic cinema to shape his character. He drew inspiration from Wil Wheaton and River Phoenix in Stand By Me. "I watched Stand by Me in preparation for this film," he told What's On Disney Plus.

The role had a lasting emotional impact. He reflected: "I would definitely have to say the role of Caleb in Crater is my favourite. This was my first experience carrying a movie, and I truly learned a lot. It was also the first time I felt challenged by a role and had to dig deeper to embody a character. Crater will always be a special memory for me."

Why Crater matters beyond the screen

Isaiah Russell-Bailey attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros.' The Flash at TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Russell-Bailey spoke about why the film's Black father-and-son relationship felt important: "I feel like a lot of people are going to like the bond between Caleb and his father—a Black son and a Black father—because usually when a Black son is raised by a single parent, it's the mom who's in the house. " Russell-Bailey makes it clear he is here to stay.

Skills, social media, and life off screen

Outside of acting and modelling, Isaiah enjoys art, playing basketball, dancing, and parkour, a training discipline developed from military obstacle course training.

One thing that sets Russell-Bailey apart from his fellow teen actors is his growing stunt-performing skill set. He trains in parkour at the Jam Studio, where he executes astonishing stunts.

On his social media, he has said,

Having a big following is an incredible feeling. It's really fun to tap into a different audience. A lot of people who follow me didn't even know that I was an actor, so I was able to be myself and highlight my genuine personality.

His TikTok account, RussellHustleInc, has more than 2 million followers.

He also has ambitions behind the camera. He has said, "I want to write, direct, produce, edit, and produce the soundtracks for my own projects." He also operated the camera for one of the last scenes shot on Crater, pointing towards a future in directing.

Latest news: Chingy's big reveal

Isaiah Russell-Bailey at the premiere of Prom Pact at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: Gilbert FloresIsaiah

Source: Getty Images

The family connection drew widespread new attention after Chingy discussed his four children on the 2 September 2026 episode of The Jason Lee Show.

Chingy stunned fans by revealing that actor Isaiah Russell-Bailey is his son and that, at just 46, he is already a grandfather.

Chingy told the host, "Actually, my youngest son, Isaiah, is a big actor out here in California. Movies on Disney and all types of stuff — Isaiah Russell-Bailey."

The Atlanta Black Star report noted that fans reacted with shock, with many having watched Isaiah on Family Reunion for years without knowing his father was one of the early 2000s' biggest rappers. Isaiah later pushed back publicly: in a Threads statement reported by theGrio on 11 September 2026, he said years of absence could not be undone, writing, "Saying something publicly does not make it true."

FAQs

How old is Isaiah Russell-Bailey? Isaiah Russell-Bailey was born on 9 December 2006, making him 19 years old as of November 2026. Who is Isaiah Russell-Bailey's mum? His mother is Brittany Perry-Russell, a professional dancer, choreographer, actress, and producer who has worked with artists including Beyoncé and Rihanna. Who is Isaiah Russell-Bailey's dad? His father is Howard Earl Bailey Jr., the Grammy-era rapper known professionally as Chingy, who publicly confirmed the relationship on The Jason Lee Show in September 2026. What is Isaiah Russell-Bailey's height? No verified height has been confirmed by Isaiah Russell-Bailey or his representatives in public sources. What is Isaiah Russell-Bailey best known for? He is best known for playing Shaka McKellan in Netflix's Family Reunion and for leading Disney+'s sci-fi adventure Crater as Caleb Channing. Does Isaiah Russell-Bailey do his own stunts? Yes. His parkour training, which he practises at the Jam Studio, has allowed him to perform many of his own stunts, including harness work on the set of Crater. What is Isaiah Russell-Bailey's TikTok? His TikTok handle is RussellHustleInc, which he runs with his mother. The account has more than 2 million followers. What are Isaiah Russell-Bailey's future ambitions? He has spoken publicly about Miles Morales being his dream role and about moving into filmmaking and music production behind the scenes.

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Source: Legit.ng