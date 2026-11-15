Ademola Lookman picked up a knee injury during Nigeria's AFCON qualifying match against Tanzania in Uyo on Friday

The Super Eagles winger has been confirmed unavailable for the reverse fixture in Zanzibar on Tuesday

Lookman is set to return to Atletico Madrid on Sunday for further assessment and treatment of the injury

Atletico Madrid winger Ademola Lookman faces approximately three weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury while on international duty with the Super Eagles, dealing a blow to both club and country.

The 29-year-old suffered the knock during the first half of Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matchday three clash against Tanzania's Taifa Stars in Uyo on Friday, November 13.

Ademola Lookman is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks after sustaining a knee injury on Super Eagles duty. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

He was unable to continue and left the pitch before the interval, immediately triggering concern over how long he would be absent, Sports247 reports.

Medical staff have since completed their assessment, and the results have confirmed the worst fears surrounding his fitness.

Lookman will miss the reverse fixture against Tanzania, scheduled for the Amman Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday.

Lookman's absence hurts Super Eagles

Lookman's unavailability is a significant concern for Nigeria's coaching staff ahead of the return leg.

His ability to unlock defences and provide creativity in the final third has made him one of the first names on the team sheet in recent qualifying campaigns, and finding a like-for-like replacement at short notice will not be straightforward.

The Super Eagles will need to complete the qualifying assignment without one of their most influential attackers, with other players now expected to step up and fill the void he leaves.

Lookman's timeline for return to club action

After flying back to Spain on Sunday, Lookman will undergo further examination and treatment at Atletico Madrid as the club manages his recovery.

With the Spanish league scheduled to pause on December 20, there is a reasonable chance the winger could return to first-team football before or shortly after the winter break ends, depending on how his rehabilitation progresses over the coming weeks.

The three-week timeline suggested by the initial assessment would place his expected return in early January, which aligns with the resumption of club football in the new year.

What Lookman's injury means for Atletico

For Atletico Madrid, losing Lookman even temporarily is a setback, particularly during a congested period of fixtures.

The former Atalanta forward has been a key contributor to the club's attacking play since his move to the Spanish capital but has struggled for form this season netting just two goals in 15 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Atletico will monitor his progress closely in the coming days, with the aim of ensuring he returns to full fitness as quickly and safely as possible before the league returns from its December break.

Chelle provides injury update on Lookman

Legit.ng reported about Eric Chelle’s injury update on Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey and Benjamin Fredrick after Nigeria’s 3-1 win over Tanzania.

Lookman’s knee problem could rule him out of the return fixture, while Chelle says Bassey and Fredrick have recovered from their cramps. With Nigeria’s attack boosted by Tolu Arokodare’s impact off the bench, can the Super Eagles cope if Lookman is unavailable?

Source: Legit.ng