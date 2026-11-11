Cameron Crovetti is the 18-year-old American actor who has spent six years playing Ryan Butcher (Homelander's superpowered son) from Season 2 through the fifth and final season of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys. Born on 12 March 2008 in Southern California, Cameron grew up on some of the most high-profile sets in Hollywood, rubbing shoulders with Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Antony Starr before most kids his age had sat a school exam.

Young Cameron Crovetti in a blue paisley tuxedo and black bow tie (L). The actor in a black pinstripe blazer at the Saturn Awards. Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Victoria Sirakova (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Cameron Crovetti's full name is Cameron Bradley Crovetti , and he was born on 12 March 2008 in California.

, and he was born on 12 March 2008 in California. He is best known for playing Ryan Butcher , appearing in Seasons 2 to 5 of The Boys from 2020 to 2026.

, appearing in Seasons 2 to 5 of The Boys from 2020 to 2026. Cameron has an identical twin brother, Nicholas Crovetti , who is 18 minutes his junior and also a working actor.

, who is 18 minutes his junior and also a working actor. Their older sister, Isabella Crovetti , inspired them both to pursue acting after they visited her on set.

, inspired them both to pursue acting after they visited her on set. Cameron received a 52nd Saturn Award nomination for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series for his work on The Boys.

Profile summary

Full name Cameron Bradley Crovetti Date of birth 12 March 2008 Age 18 (as of November 2026) Birthplace California, USA Height 5′ 9″ (1.75 m) Parents Bradley Cramp, Denise Crovetti Siblings Nicholas Crovetti (twin), Isabella Crovetti (sister) Nationality American Known for Ryan Butcher in The Boys

Cameron Crovetti's early life and family

Five facts about The Boys star Cameron Crovetti. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Cameron was born on 12 March 2008 in California to Bradley Cramp, a film producer and writer, and Denise Crovetti, a Broadway and film actress. He grew up steeped in the entertainment industry from his earliest years.

Prior to discovering his passion for performance, Crovetti trained in competitive gymnastics and told Pop Culturalist he had been "on track to maybe one day go to the P&G's or Olympics" before acting took over. That physical discipline has since served him well in action-heavy roles.

How his sister sparked his career

In an interview with Pop Culturalist, Cameron explained how he got the bug: "My sister paved the way for my brother and me by introducing us to our agent and other amazing people in the industry." He added that he "loved the energy on set and how my sister got to pretend all day." Speaking to Young Entertainment Mag, he recalled that his sister "was on a show called 'The Neighbours', and my brother and I visited her on set."

Cameron Crovetti and his twin brother Nicholas

Nicholas Crovetti (L) and Cameron Crovetti (R) attend the 17th Annual Los Angeles Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park. Photo: Amy Sussman

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Cameron is 18 minutes older than his twin brother, Nicholas Crovetti. The pair are strikingly similar in appearance, a fact that has caused more than a little confusion among viewers.

Nicholas began his acting career at eight years old, appearing as Max Wright in HBO's Emmy Award-winning drama series Big Little Lies, playing one of the twin sons alongside his real-life twin brother Cameron, whose characters were the sons of Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård.

Because of their identical looks, Nicholas has also stepped in as a stand-in for Cameron in some scenes. Cameron and Nicholas played the same character in Boy Kills World (2023), the only time they have been credited in the same role.

Career: from Big Little Lies to The Boys

Cameron's on-screen debut came in 2017 when he landed a role in one of HBO's most acclaimed dramas. A native of Southern California, Cameron began his acting career at eight years old, appearing in HBO's Emmy Award-winning drama series Big Little Lies, playing one of the twin sons of Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård.

Cameron went on to appear in the show's critically acclaimed second season, acting alongside multiple Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep; that season's cast was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2020.

In 2020, he appeared in the TV series Dirty John as Ryan Broderick across six episodes. That same year, he joined the cast of what would become his defining role.

Ryan Butcher in The Boys

L-R. Jessie T. Usher, Nathan Mitchell, Erin Moriarty, Cameron Crovetti, Karen Fukuhara and Laz Alonso at The Boys Universe Vought A Burger experience in Los Angeles. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Cameron can be seen in Prime Video's Emmy-nominated superhero series The Boys as Ryan, son of Homelander, played by Antony Starr, appearing alongside an all-star cast featuring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Jensen Ackles.

Ryan's story (trapped between his monstrous biological father and his reluctant surrogate dad, Billy Butcher) gave Cameron some of his richest dramatic material.

Crovetti received a nomination for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series at the 52nd Saturn Awards for the role.

Film work alongside his twin

In July 2022, the action thriller The Gray Man, in which Cameron played a young version of Ryan Gosling's character, was released; in September of that year, the remake Goodnight Mommy premiered on Prime Video.

The twins filmed the action-thriller Boy Kills World in South Africa, in which Nicholas and Cameron both portray a young version of Bill Skarsgård's "Boy" character.

Filmography

Year Title Role Type 2017–2019 Big Little Lies Josh Wright TV series 2018 Anywhere with You Tim Film 2020 Dirty John Ryan Broderick TV series 2020–2026 The Boys Ryan Butcher TV series 2022 The Gray Man Young Sierra Six Film 2022 Goodnight Mommy Elias Film 2023 Boy Kills World Young Boy Film

Latest news

The fifth and final season of The Boys aired on Amazon Prime Video from 8 April to 20 May 2026, marking the end of Cameron's six-year run as Ryan Butcher.

Following the finale, Cameron bid an emotional farewell to the show on social media. His goodbye post, shared via The Boys' online community, read: "Growing up and working with this amazing cast and crew has truly been the experience of a lifetime. And for that, I'm forever grateful. So long, drink your milk, and as a wise man once told me: 'don't be a c*nt.'"

Speaking to Screen Rant at the red carpet premiere of the finale, Cameron reflected on what he would like for Ryan's future:

I think Ryan, obviously, he's been through a lot. Having Homelander and Butcher as kind of father figures has had an effect on him. And I think, Ryan, I would like to see him grow into his powers, grow into who he is, try and overcome his trauma, so to speak.

Cameron has also previously floated enthusiasm for a Ryan-focused spin-off. Speaking to Collider in early 2025, Crovetti lit up with excitement and said he would be "definitely" into it, adding: "I'd be like, 'Yes! Get me on that!' That'd be really, really cool."

Cameron Crovetti's net worth

Cameron Bradley Crovetti's estimated net worth is USD 1 million, though some sources place the figure higher. Other estimates put his net worth at $2 million. Given the conflicting figures, his true net worth is likely somewhere in the range of $1–$2 million.

His income stems from several sources:

Television work, principally his long-running role on The Boys

Film appearances, including The Gray Man and Goodnight Mommy

and Modelling: Nicholas and Cameron modelled for Ralph Lauren Polo Winter 2017

FAQs

How old is Cameron Crovetti? As of 2026, Cameron Crovetti is 18 years old, having been born on 12 March 2008. How tall is Cameron Crovetti? Cameron stands at 5′ 9″ (1.75 m), according to his IMDB profile. Does Cameron Crovetti have a twin? Yes, Nicholas is 18 minutes younger than his twin brother, Cameron Crovetti. Both are actors. What is Cameron Crovetti best known for? He is best known for playing Ryan Butcher (Homelander's son) in Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, a role he played from Season 2 through the show's fifth and final season. Who are Cameron Crovetti's parents? Cameron Crovetti's parents are Bradley Cramp, a film and TV producer, and his mother, Denise Crovetti, a Broadway actress. What other shows has Cameron Crovetti appeared in? His other notable acting works include Big Little Lies (2017), Goodnight Mommy (2022), and Boy Kills World (2023). Did Cameron Crovetti win any awards? He received a nomination for the Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series at the 52nd Saturn Awards for his work on The Boys. What does Cameron Crovetti want to do next? Cameron has expressed enthusiasm for a Ryan Butcher spin-off and has previously noted that he harbours ambitions to move into directing in the future.

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