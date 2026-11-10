The UK government has outlined the conditions foreigners must meet before applying for British citizenship through its online system

Applicants must have lived in the UK for at least five years and hold one of three qualifying immigration statuses before they can begin

The government offers two ways to apply for citizenship through naturalisation, whether from inside or outside the UK

The United Kingdom has set out how eligible foreigners can apply to become British citizens through naturalisation, using the government's online application system.

Before starting the process, applicants must meet specific requirements tied to their immigration status and length of residence.

UK lists 6 requirements foreigners must meet to apply for British citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Wiktor Szymanowicz/Laurence Dutton

Source: Getty Images

UK Immigration status and residence requirements

The UK government requires applicants to have lived in the country for at least five years. In addition, they must hold one of the following qualifying immigration statuses:

1. Indefinite leave to remain in the UK

2. Settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, which is also a form of indefinite leave to remain

3. Indefinite leave to enter the UK, which allows a person to relocate to the country permanently from abroad

Requirements for British citizenship

Beyond residency and immigration status, the government lists several other conditions that applicants must satisfy before they can be considered for naturalisation. These include:

1. Being at least 18 years of age

2. Proof of physical presence in the UK exactly five years before the Home Office receives the application

3. Demonstrating knowledge of English, Welsh or Scottish Gaelic

4. Passing the Life in the UK test (there are exemptions)

5. An intention to continue living in the UK after citizenship is granted

6. Meeting the government's good character requirement

The government advises all prospective applicants to read its full naturalisation guidance before submitting anything, to ensure they understand every condition involved.

How to apply for British citizenship online

Foreigners can complete their naturalisation application in two ways: either independently through the official government website, or with the assistance of an agent or representative.

During the online process, applicants are asked to specify whether they are submitting their application from within the UK or from abroad.

Those applying from inside the country will be required to provide biometric information, including fingerprints and a photograph, and must attend a citizenship ceremony in the UK.

Applicants submitting from outside the UK are also required to provide fingerprints and a photograph, but their citizenship ceremony will take place outside the country. They must also indicate the specific country or location where they will complete their biometric registration.

Once all the required selections and details have been provided, applicants can continue with the remaining steps on the website and submit their applications.

UK states cost for 10-year British passports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published the official fees for obtaining a first adult British passport in 2026.

The report explained that eligible applicants aged 16 and above can pay £102 to apply online or £115.50 using a paper form for a passport valid for 10 years.

Source: Legit.ng