Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church released a prophecy about Abia North Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Ayodele told the former Abia governor he would one day become Nigeria's president

The prophecy came with a key condition attached to the fulfilment of Kalu's political destiny

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has declared that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who represents Abia North, will one day become the President of Nigeria.

In the prophecy, Ayodele told the former Abia State governor that his path to the presidency hinges on heeding the counsel of his mother. "Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, you will still become the President of Nigeria. Just listen to your mother's advice; she is your guide. Follow her advice religiously," the cleric said.

Primate Elijah Ayodele predicts Orji Uzor Kalu will become Nigerian president Photo Credit: @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

Ayodele's prophecy for Kalu

Ayodele has built a reputation in Nigeria for issuing prophecies about political figures ahead of major events. The latest declaration targets Kalu, a prominent politician who served as governor of Abia State and has remained a visible figure in Nigerian politics.

By framing the fulfilment of the presidency around maternal guidance, Ayodele placed a personal and spiritual condition on the realisation of Kalu's ambitions, suggesting the outcome is not guaranteed but dependent on the choices Kalu makes.

Kalu has not publicly responded to the prophecy.

See the video of the cleric on X here:

Orji Kalu says Abia governor is supporting Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, has disclosed that Governor Alex Otti of Abia State is one of the opposition governors secretly supporting President Bola Tinubu and vice versa.

Kalu, a two-term former governor of Abia State, had visited the governor on Monday, June 9. While addressing journalists, the high-ranking senator downplayed the opposition leaders' move to form a coalition to sack President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The former governor subsequently distanced himself from the coalition plot, while maintaining that most of the key players in the coalition movements have a personal relationship with him, including the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi.

Source: Legit.ng