Ayodele Prophesies South-East Senator Who Would Become Nigerian President
- Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church released a prophecy about Abia North Senator Orji Uzor Kalu
- Ayodele told the former Abia governor he would one day become Nigeria's president
- The prophecy came with a key condition attached to the fulfilment of Kalu's political destiny
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Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has declared that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who represents Abia North, will one day become the President of Nigeria.
In the prophecy, Ayodele told the former Abia State governor that his path to the presidency hinges on heeding the counsel of his mother. "Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, you will still become the President of Nigeria. Just listen to your mother's advice; she is your guide. Follow her advice religiously," the cleric said.
Ayodele's prophecy for Kalu
Ayodele has built a reputation in Nigeria for issuing prophecies about political figures ahead of major events. The latest declaration targets Kalu, a prominent politician who served as governor of Abia State and has remained a visible figure in Nigerian politics.
By framing the fulfilment of the presidency around maternal guidance, Ayodele placed a personal and spiritual condition on the realisation of Kalu's ambitions, suggesting the outcome is not guaranteed but dependent on the choices Kalu makes.
Kalu has not publicly responded to the prophecy.
See the video of the cleric on X here:
Orji Kalu says Abia governor is supporting Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, has disclosed that Governor Alex Otti of Abia State is one of the opposition governors secretly supporting President Bola Tinubu and vice versa.
Kalu, a two-term former governor of Abia State, had visited the governor on Monday, June 9. While addressing journalists, the high-ranking senator downplayed the opposition leaders' move to form a coalition to sack President Tinubu in the 2027 election.
The former governor subsequently distanced himself from the coalition plot, while maintaining that most of the key players in the coalition movements have a personal relationship with him, including the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng