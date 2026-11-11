Pastor Ejike Nwachukwu, General Overseer of Rhema Deliverance Ministry, is reportedly mourning the death of his wife

According to reports circulating online, the cleric's wife welcomed triplets after the couple had reportedly celebrated the arrival of twins last year.

Her reported death shortly after the delivery has drawn attention to the family's heartbreaking experience of welcoming three babies

A heartbreaking report has emerged involving Pastor Ejike Nwachukwu, the General Overseer of Rhema Deliverance Ministry, following claims that he lost his wife, Dr Pastor Chisom Ejike Nwachukwu, after she gave birth to triplets.

According to a report published by MicroSecondNews, the pastor's wife reportedly died shortly after delivering the babies.

The development comes after the couple reportedly welcomed twins last year.

Pastor Ejike Nwachukwu's wife reportedly died shortly after delivering the babies. Photos: @ejikenwachukwu/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Ejike Nwachukwu’s wife reportedly dies after childbirth

The report stated that Chisom gave birth to triplets in November 2026.

However, what should have been a moment of celebration for the family allegedly turned into tragedy following reports of her death after the delivery.

Read the Facebook post about Pastor Nwachukwu's wife's death here:

Reactions trail Pastor Nwachukwu's wife's death

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@fab_deee stated:

"5 children within 2 years! Women love yourselves nau!!! Who wants to bet with me that this man remarry before the end of next year?"

@chigweyaru_ noted:

"How can someone give birth to twins last year and then took in again ?? Taking care of two babies at once is not joke. I hope we love ourselves more than we let out. Rest in peace to her"

@omosexytoba stated:

"Be giving your wife break after childbirth. It’s not easy how twins just last year and this year pregnant again? Now this time 3. Pregnancy and labour no easy na God Dey help women"

@ccliaemale noted:

"I don’t understand. Someone had twins last year and this year had triplets, like na so the multiple babies easy to get Abi she do ivf? We need clarification. Again why stress your body just a year after delivery. Omg"

Pastor Ejike Nwachukwu's wife reportedly died shortly after delivering the babies. Photo: @pastornwachukwu/IG.

Source: Instagram

Prophecy about Nollywood resurfaces after Francis Duru's death

Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy by Prophet Abel Boma about impending deaths in Nollywood resurfaced following the passing of veteran actor Francis Duru, stirring reactions among fans and social media users.

The prophet reportedly delivered the warning on June 13, 2026, urging movie stars to organise a thanksgiving service to avert further losses in the entertainment industry.

Source: Legit.ng