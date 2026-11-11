Tinubu ordered the immediate release of electricity equipment containers stranded at Nigerian ports since as early as 2007

Oyetola directed port operators, Customs and the Ministry of Power to coordinate the evacuation and clear bureaucratic delays

The equipment could support power projects, but its condition, intended use and evacuation timeline remain unknown

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has ordered the immediate evacuation of hundreds of containers carrying critical electricity equipment that have remained stranded at Nigerian seaports for nearly two decades.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and terminal operators to collaborate with the Nigeria Customs Service and the Federal Ministry of Power to facilitate the release of the equipment.

Boost for electricity as Tinubu's government orders release of stranded power equipment. Credit: State House.

Source: Getty Images

The directive follows President Bola Tinubu's order to remove administrative and bureaucratic obstacles delaying the clearance of the consignments, some of which have reportedly remained at the ports since 2007.

Oyetola orders immediate clearance of containers

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser, Bolaji Akinola, Oyetola said the presidential directive must receive urgent attention from all agencies involved.

He instructed the NPA and terminal operators to prioritise cargo positioning, handling arrangements and other logistical requirements necessary for the evacuation.

"Mr. President's directive is clear, and our responsibility is to ensure its effective implementation," the minister said.

He added that port operators must work closely with Customs and the Ministry of Power to ensure the exercise is completed without further delays.

FG moves to remove port bottlenecks

Oyetola stressed that effective coordination among government agencies and private terminal operators would determine the success of the clearance exercise, according to TheCable.

According to him, prolonged cargo delays undermine port efficiency and could affect the delivery of important infrastructure projects.

He maintained that Nigerian seaports should serve as gateways for economic development rather than storage facilities for equipment required for national projects.

The minister also reaffirmed his ministry's commitment to reducing cargo dwell times and improving operational efficiency across the country's maritime facilities.

Stranded equipment raises electricity supply concerns

The development comes amid persistent electricity supply challenges across Nigeria, where households and businesses continue to experience outages and disruptions.

The release of the containers could help advance electricity infrastructure projects, depending on the condition of the equipment and how quickly it can be deployed.

However, the government has not disclosed the exact number of containers involved, their estimated value or the specific power projects for which they were originally imported.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy backs the release of trapped power equipment. Credit: Novatis

Source: Original

It also remains unclear whether equipment stored for nearly two decades will require technical assessments before installation.

Oyetola urged stakeholders to sustain the clearance exercise, describing timely implementation as essential to removing longstanding institutional obstacles.

The government has yet to announce a definite timeline for completing the evacuation or deploying the recovered equipment to electricity projects.

FG gives update on when to expect regular power

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has acknowledged a significant reduction in electricity supply affecting households and businesses across four states, including Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory.

In a statement released on Friday, November 6, 2026, Tegbe said three separate problems combined to worsen the situation.

Source: Legit.ng