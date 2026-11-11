Greece's official citizenship rules outline four distinct pathways through which a foreign national can acquire Greek nationality

The Greek government requires applicants seeking naturalisation to be at least 18 years old before they can begin the process

Several documents including proof of legal residence, a birth certificate, and a police-issued fingerprint record are among the requirements listed

Greece has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals can acquire Greek citizenship, with the country's Code of Greek Citizenship specifying four recognised pathways: birth, recognition, adoption, and naturalisation.

Under the birth provision, any child born to a Greek mother or father automatically acquires Greek nationality at birth. A child born on Greek soil also qualifies, but only if that child does not obtain a foreign nationality at birth or if their nationality remains uncertain.

Greece sets minimum age requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

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Greece citizenship: How Recognition and Adoption Work

Children born outside of marriage can also gain Greek citizenship through recognition. If unmarried parents formally acknowledge a foreign-born child as their own, that child is treated the same as a legitimate child under Greek law, provided the recognition occurs before the child turns 18.

Adoption follows a similar age threshold. A foreign child adopted by a Greek citizen acquires Greek nationality from the moment the adoption is finalised, but this route is only available if the child is under 18 at the time of adoption.

Naturalisation Rules for Adult Applicants

For those who do not qualify through birth, recognition, or adoption, naturalisation is the remaining option. Greece requires applicants to be at least 18 years old to pursue this route.

The process begins with a formal application submitted to the mayor or village president of the area where the applicant intends to live. Alongside this application, a declaration of intent to naturalise must be submitted to the mayor or an authorised official.

Applicants are also required to provide a valid passport or travel document, translated into Greek if the original is not in Latin characters, along with a current residence permit or any document confirming lawful residence in Greece. A birth certificate is mandatory, as is a copy of the most recent income tax return. Those who were not required to file a tax return must instead submit an official statement to that effect, with the signature verified in line with Act 1599/86.

The final requirement is a fingerprint record issued by the police station serving the applicant's area of residence in Greece, as well as proof of payment to the public revenue authority.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng