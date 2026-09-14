Joseph Quinn is currently reported to be dating Australian singer Grace Stephenson, following his high-profile romance with Doja Cat. The British actor's love life became tabloid fodder after a very public slow-burn pursuit spanning two years.

Joseph Quinn attends "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Sydney Launch Event at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on July 15, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Doja Cat publicly crushed on Quinn in May 2022, long before they became a couple.

in May 2022, long before they became a couple. Quinn and Doja Cat were first spotted together in August 2024 in London.

in London. The pair reportedly split in 2025, with Quinn joining celebrity dating app Raya shortly after.

Quinn is now linked to Australian indie electro-pop singer Grace Stephenson, who performs as Janet Planet in the band Confidence Man.

He has no confirmed children.

Profile summary

Full name Joseph Anthony Francis Quinn Date of birth 26 January 1994 Age 32 (as of 2026) Place of birth Clapham, London, England Nationality British Profession Actor

Who is Joseph Quinn?

Joseph Quinn was born on 26 January 1994 in London, England. His breakthrough role came as Eddie Munson in the fourth season of the Netflix series Stranger Things (2022).

In film, Quinn gained further recognition for starring in the science-fiction horror film A Quiet Place: Day One (2024), portraying Emperor Geta in Gladiator II (2024), and playing Johnny Storm/Human Torch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025).

He is also filming the role of George Harrison in an upcoming Beatles biopic directed by Sam Mendes. Quinn has 6 million followers on Instagram under the handle @josephquinn.

Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat: the full story

Doja Cat attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Julian Hamilton

Source: Getty Images

In May 2022, Doja Cat tweeted, "Joseph Quinn is fine as shit," expressing admiration for the Stranger Things actor. The post went viral, but it was only the beginning of a two-year saga.

Two months later, she reached out to Noah Schnapp via Instagram, writing, "Noah, can u tell Joseph to hmu?" Wait no. Does he have a gf?"

Schnapp shared the private message on TikTok, prompting Doja to publicly criticise his actions as "unbelievably socially unaware and whack". Doja also criticised Schnapp on Instagram Live for sharing their conversation, calling it "weasel sh*t."

They finally got together in 2024

Doja (real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) and Quinn first sparked dating rumours in August 2024 during a PDA-filled night out at London's Dingwalls music venue and later at a nearby pub.

Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi shared a video of the two walking in London, with Quinn's arm wrapped around her shoulder.

Soon after, they ignited engagement speculation after the Grammy winner wore a ring during her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September. However, Doja later denied the engagement rumours, clarifying it was a David Yurman piece with no stones.

In February 2025, DeuxMoi shared photos of them arriving at a Mexico airport. The following month, she left an after-party for the premiere of Quinn's film Warfare with the actor.

Doja speaks — sort of

In an interview with The New York Times published on 5 September 2025, Doja addressed the rumours for the first time. She said her album Vie was inspired by the "cartoonish version" of French romance and hinted that the lyrics discussed not only her own sexuality but also his.

What happened between Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn?

Their relationship came into question after Quinn was reportedly spotted on a date with model Amelia Zerbe in July 2025. Quinn and Zerbe were seen at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, with an eyewitness telling The Sun, "Joseph and Amelia were really low-key and, when they left, they made sure they went separately."

Following his breakup with Doja Cat, The Sun reported in April that Quinn had joined the celebrity dating app Raya. No official statement from either party has confirmed a split.

Who is Joseph Quinn dating now? Grace Stephenson

Five facts about Joseph Quinn. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz

Source: Getty Images

Joseph Quinn is reportedly dating Australian singer Grace Stephenso, better known by her stage name Janet Planet, frontwoman of the indie electro-pop band Confidence Man, after breaking up with Doja Cat.

Sources told The Sun that the actor and Stephenson quickly became close, with their chemistry impossible to miss during her recent show at The Cause in East London.

A source described them as a "good match", saying, "They looked really happy together, and Joseph looked really proud when Grace was performing. They're obviously making their relationship public."

Despite a busy schedule filming for the upcoming Beatles biopic, Quinn appears content in his new relationship with Stephenson.

Joseph Quinn and Jamie Campbell Bower

Jamie Campbell Bower attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Reception at Television Academy on September 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

One name that keeps coming up alongside Quinn is his Stranger Things co-star Jamie Campbell Bower. Both are rising stars who were first introduced in Season 4, with Bower playing the role of Vecna and Quinn portraying Eddie Munson.

The actors have a strong on-screen chemistry that translated into a close friendship off-screen. Fans of the duo, affectionately called "Jamieph", have embraced their dynamic with enthusiasm.

Bower confirmed the bond during an interview with Vanity Fair, saying: "The bromance is very real. He's a great guy."

Their friendship is purely platonic. Quinn has never publicly confirmed any of his romantic relationships.

FAQs

Are Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat still together? Their relationship reportedly came into question after Quinn was seen on a date with model Amelia Zerbe in July 2025. The Sun later reported Quinn had joined Raya after the breakup, though he did not stay single for long. Neither party has issued an official statement. Who is Joseph Quinn's ex-girlfriend? Quinn's most high-profile relationship was with Doja Cat (real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini), with whom he was first publicly linked in August 2024. Before Doja, Quinn had never publicly confirmed any relationship. Does Joseph Quinn have any children? There is no verified public information to suggest Joseph Quinn has any children. Who is Grace Stephenson? Grace Stephenson is an Australian singer who performs under the alias Janet Planet as the frontwoman of the indie electro-pop band Confidence Man. She is reportedly dating Quinn after his split from Doja Cat, with sources noting their undeniable chemistry at one of her recent shows in East London. What happened with Noah Schnapp and the Doja Cat DM? Doja messaged Schnapp, asking him to pass her number to Quinn, writing, "Noah, can u tell Joseph to hmu? Wait, no. Does he have a gf?" Schnapp replied that she should slide into Quinn's DMs, then posted a screenshot of their exchange on TikTok. The incident made global headlines.

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Source: Legit.ng