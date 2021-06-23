Kevin Hart’s wife: what is there to know about Eniko Parrish?

American comedian Kevin Hart is happily married to his supportive and talented wife, Eniko Parrish. Although there has been a fair share of difficulties in their relationship, they have been married for five years. So, who is Kevin Hart's wife, and what is known about her?

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish attend 2019 Roc Nation The Brunch on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

"Who is Kevin Hart married to?" Many fans who appreciate this famous comedian's work usually ask this question.

Kevin and Eniko Hart have been married for five years, and they share a lot of history together. What is there to know about this charming lady?

Profile summary

Name at birth: Eniko Parrish

Eniko Parrish Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: August 18, 1984

August 18, 1984 Age: 36 years old (as of 2021)

36 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Baltimore, United States

Baltimore, United States Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Kevin Hart (married in 2016)

Kevin Hart (married in 2016) Children: Kenzo Kash (born in November 2017), Kaori May (born in September 2020)

Kevin Hart's wife: who is she?

Parrish became popular due to her relationship with the famous comedian.

She used to live with her parents until she decided to kickstart her career.

Before she met her well-known husband, she used to live in Baltimore and work as an actress and a model.

She appeared on Rip the Runway, a BET show which first aired in 2013. The show's host was Kelly Rowland, and it focused on music and fashion.

Kevin Hart's wife's age

Eniko was born on August 18, 1984. Therefore, she is 36 years old as of 2021.

What ethnicity is Kevin Hart's wife?

Her ethnicity is Afro-Jamaican and Asian, and her nationality is American.

Kevin Hart and his wife: their relationship timeline

The prominent comedian and his wife have been through a lot of ups and downs.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish attend the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

The two reportedly met in 2009. Two years later, in 2011, they appeared in public as a couple. This was also when Kevin finalized his divorce from his first wife, Torrei Hart, with whom he shares two children: daughter Heaven Leigh and son Hendrix.

In 2014, the couple got engaged on Eniko's 30th birthday. Parrish later posted on her Instagram about saying yes to her partner, calling it the most perfect decision she's made.

Kevin Hart married Eniko Parrish in a ceremony in Santa Barbara in August 2016, two years after they got engaged. The bride wore two custom-made gowns from Vera Wang, and Hendrix, Kevin's son, was the best man at their wedding.

In May 2017, the comedian's wife announced that she was pregnant with her first child and Kevin's third. She later gave birth to a baby boy, who the couple named Kenzo Kash.

Cheating scandal

Trouble came the same year when the comedy star confessed to cheating on his wife in his documentary series Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up. He had a brief affair with model Montia Sabbag in Las Vegas when his wife was pregnant with their child.

The pregnant Parrish received an edited video of her husband and the other woman in bed.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Eniko tried to remain strong for her baby and was not ready to give up on her family. She also later revealed that she believes in giving someone a second chance; however, when they do the same thing again and make no effort to get better, this is a deal breaker.

Although Eniko held her husband accountable for his wrongdoings and was hurt by his actions, in the end, she chose to give him a chance at mending their relationship. Kevin described his wife as "the strongest person in the world" and appreciated the fact that she forgave him under the condition that he gets better.

Hart also opened up about this time not being easy for him, saying it was crushing to see the effect it had on his wife and feeling like he did not have someone to lean on when he came home.

Kevin Hart's family now

Even though the married couple had to go through some more hard times, including Kevin's car accident where he suffered some back injuries, they are doing well today.

In 2020, Eniko announced that they were expecting their second child together by posting a picture of her growing baby bump.

In September of the same year, the former model gave birth to a bouncing baby girl, who was named Kaori Mai.

Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish, is a strong woman who is always by his side during both happy and sad moments.

