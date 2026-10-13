Roger Waters' net worth exploded over decades, even as endless Pink Floyd legal feuds raged on
George Roger Waters has built one of rock music's most formidable fortunes — and done it while fighting some of the industry's most notorious legal battles. Roger Waters is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and composer with a net worth of $310 million — a founding member of Pink Floyd and one of the most influential songwriters in rock history. Roger Waters' net worth reflects decades spent turning creative genius and conflict into serious wealth.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- How wealthy is Roger Waters?
- How much does it cost to hire Roger Waters?
- How Roger Waters' net worth was built: the touring machine
- Latest news: Roger Waters' Legacy tour
- FAQs
- Quick facts
Key takeaways
- As of July 2025, Roger Waters' net worth is estimated at $310 million.
- His 2010 The Wall Live tour grossed a staggering $459 million, making it one of the highest-grossing concert tours in history.
- Waters sued David Gilmour and Nick Mason in 1986 to prevent them from using the Pink Floyd name; the sides reached an out-of-court settlement on Christmas Eve 1987.
- Roger Waters purchased a 7,000-square-foot Manhattan townhouse for $15 million in 2007.
- Roger Waters has confirmed 2027 UK tour dates for his latest project, Legacy: A Pink Floyd Show.
Profile summary
Detail
Information
Full name
George Roger Waters
Date of birth
6 September 1943
Place of birth
Great Bookham, Surrey, England
Nationality
British
Occupation
Musician, singer-songwriter, composer
Years active
1960–present
Net worth
$310 million (est. 2025)
Known for
Co-founder and bassist of Pink Floyd
Spouses
Judith Trim, Carolyne Christie, Priscilla Phillips, Laurie Durning, Kamilah Chavis
How wealthy is Roger Waters?
According to Finance Monthly, Waters had a net worth of approximately $310 million as of October 2026, placing him high on the list of the world's richest rock stars. For comparison, David Gilmour and Nick Mason are said to have net worths closer to $180 million.
Since Waters was the primary songwriter on most of Pink Floyd's most commercially successful albums, he has reaped the lion's share of royalties, pulling in an estimated $8 to $10 million per year.
Sources of income
The largest portion of Waters' fortune stems from his songwriting contributions to Pink Floyd's catalogue, as the primary lyricist behind classics like The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, and Wish You Were Here. His income streams include:
- Music royalties — estimated $8–10 million annually from the rock band Pink Floyd catalogue
- Solo touring — his biggest individual revenue driver
- Real estate — multiple high-value properties across the UK and US
- Art collection — works by renowned artists including Henry Moore and Francis Bacon
- Merchandise — ongoing catalogue and legacy merchandise sales
How much does it cost to hire Roger Waters?
To hire Roger Waters for a live performance or concert, booking fees range from $1,000,000 to $3,000,000, with the current estimated booking fee around $1,750,000. That figure reflects his status as a theatrical performer, not merely a musician.
Based on 242 concert reviews, critics agree Roger Waters is an exceptional live performer, with shows described as "provocative, stirring, extraordinary, eye-popping, poetic, enthralling, and poignant."
How Roger Waters' net worth was built: the touring machine
The Us + Them tour between 2017 and 2018 shattered expectations, grossing over $180 million worldwide.
His This Is Not a Drill tour, which ran from 2022 to 2023, added another $136 million to his earnings, with Waters averaging $2.5 million to $3 million per show.
In 2026, Roger spoke about a new touring project led by his son, Harry Waters, who assembled a band to pay tribute to Pink Floyd's classical music and some of his solo work.
My son Harry Waters has put a great band and show together to go on the road next year to pay tribute to the music from the golden era of Pink Floyd, and maybe a couple of songs from my subsequent solo career. Harry's band is missing one thing: The voice I had when I was young.
Roger Waters' house and real estate portfolio
The British musician Roger Waters has invested significantly in property. He purchased a 7,000-square-foot townhouse on Manhattan's East Side for $15 million in 2007. He also bought a Bridgehampton, Long Island property in 2010 for $16.2 million, tore down the original 1900 Hampton home, and built a new one in its place.
The house has six bedrooms and spans 13,334 square feet. Waters also owns a farm in England and has lived in London.
The Pink Floyd legal feuds that defined a career
No account of Roger Waters' net worth is complete without the lawsuits. Amid creative differences, Waters left Pink Floyd in 1985 and began a legal dispute over the band's name and material, which they settled out of court in 1987.
Following his departure, Waters sued David Gilmour and Nick Mason in the London High Court in October 1986 to stop them from performing or recording under the Pink Floyd name. He lost the lawsuit, allowing the band to continue using the name. Waters later argued that the courts had overlooked the moral issues behind his case. According to Louder Sound, he said:
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My QC told me that the kind of justice I was after, I could only get from the public. The law is not interested in the moral issue but in the name as a piece of property.
How the legal battle was resolved
Two days before Christmas 1987, Roger Waters officially accepted an out-of-court settlement from David Gilmour's legal team, withdrawing any challenge to Gilmour's use of the Pink Floyd name, in exchange for his retaining full rights to the concept of The Wall.
When Gilmour's post-Waters Pink Floyd took an inflatable pig on tour, they added testicles to it so it would be legally distinct from Waters' pig — and avoid paying him $800 a night.
Waters, David Gilmour, and Mason later reconciled, reuniting for a performance at Live 8 in 2005. The guitarist and drummer also made cameos onstage at one of Waters' London performances of The Wall in 2011.
Despite that brief warmth, tensions never fully healed. Waters later reflected on a failed attempt at a deeper reconciliation, telling Rolling Stone in 2013, as reported by Uncut:
About a year ago, I convened a sort of Camp David for the surviving members of Pink Floyd… I proposed all kinds of measures to get past this awful impasse… It bore no fruit.
Latest news: Roger Waters' Legacy tour
Roger Waters has masterminded and designed the conceptual framework and visual presentation for an all-new production titled Roger Waters Presents LEGACY — A Pink Floyd Show.
While Roger Waters serves as the creative director and architect behind the project, he will not be performing on stage. Instead, he has handed live performance duties over to his son, Harry Waters. Harry serves as the musical director, leading the 10-piece Harry Waters Band through a comprehensive celebration of Pink Floyd's golden era from 1971 to 1979, spanning iconic albums such as The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall.
The extensive international production features over 100 scheduled dates across North America and Europe. The North American itinerary includes a multi-leg run starting on 15 February 2027, in Columbus, Georgia, and wrapping up on 25 September 2027, in St. Louis. Meanwhile, the UK leg is confirmed to feature major arena stops and will conclude at the Eventim Apollo (O2 Apollo) in London on 27 June 2027.
FAQs
- What is Roger Waters' net worth? As of October 2026, Roger Waters' net worth is estimated at $310 million.
- How much does it cost to hire Roger Waters? Booking fees for Roger Waters range from $1,000,000 to $3,000,000, with the current estimated fee around $1,750,000.
- Where does Roger Waters live? Roger Waters resides in Bridgehampton, NY, part of the Hamptons — a popular destination known for its upscale homes and beautiful beaches. He also owns property in Manhattan and England.
- Why did Roger Waters leave Pink Floyd? Amid creative differences, Waters left in 1985 and began a legal dispute over the use of the band's name and material.
- Did Roger Waters win his lawsuit against Pink Floyd? Neither side won a definitive court verdict; instead, the legal battle concluded with an out-of-court settlement on 24 December 1987.
- What is Roger Waters' biggest-grossing tour? His 2010 The Wall Live tour grossed a whopping $459 million, making it one of the highest-grossing concert tours in history.
- What is Roger Waters doing in 2027? The Legacy — A Pink Floyd Show production is expected to play more than 100 performances across North America and Europe in 2027.
- How much does Roger Waters earn from Pink Floyd royalties? His songwriting fingerprints grace over 80% of the band's most iconic anthems, guaranteeing annual royalties estimated between $8 and $10 million.
Quick facts
- Roger Waters co-founded Pink Floyd in the mid-1960s
- His The Wall Live tour grossed $459 million — one of the all-time highest
- He directed Legacy — A Pink Floyd Show, a 2027 world tour
- He contributed to returning 4.5 acres of land to the Shinnecock Nation
- He holds an art collection that includes works by Henry Moore and Francis Bacon
Roger Waters' net worth reflects decades of success through Pink Floyd, solo albums and lucrative world tours, despite years of legal battles with his former bandmates. His enduring influence on rock music and continued touring have helped sustain his wealth long after he left the group.
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Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.