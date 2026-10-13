George Roger Waters has built one of rock music's most formidable fortunes — and done it while fighting some of the industry's most notorious legal battles. Roger Waters is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and composer with a net worth of $310 million — a founding member of Pink Floyd and one of the most influential songwriters in rock history. Roger Waters' net worth reflects decades spent turning creative genius and conflict into serious wealth.

Roger Waters performs on stage during the 'This is Not A Drill' tour. Photo: Jim Dyson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

As of July 2025, Roger Waters' net worth is estimated at $310 million .

. His 2010 The Wall Live tour grossed a staggering $459 million , making it one of the highest-grossing concert tours in history.

grossed a staggering , making it one of the highest-grossing concert tours in history. Waters sued David Gilmour and Nick Mason in 1986 to prevent them from using the Pink Floyd name; the sides reached an out-of-court settlement on Christmas Eve 1987 .

to prevent them from using the Pink Floyd name; the sides reached an out-of-court settlement on . Roger Waters purchased a 7,000-square-foot Manhattan townhouse for $15 million in 2007.

for in 2007. Roger Waters has confirmed 2027 UK tour dates for his latest project, Legacy: A Pink Floyd Show.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name George Roger Waters Date of birth 6 September 1943 Place of birth Great Bookham, Surrey, England Nationality British Occupation Musician, singer-songwriter, composer Years active 1960–present Net worth $310 million (est. 2025) Known for Co-founder and bassist of Pink Floyd Spouses Judith Trim, Carolyne Christie, Priscilla Phillips, Laurie Durning, Kamilah Chavis

How wealthy is Roger Waters?

According to Finance Monthly, Waters had a net worth of approximately $310 million as of October 2026, placing him high on the list of the world's richest rock stars. For comparison, David Gilmour and Nick Mason are said to have net worths closer to $180 million.

Since Waters was the primary songwriter on most of Pink Floyd's most commercially successful albums, he has reaped the lion's share of royalties, pulling in an estimated $8 to $10 million per year.

Sources of income

The largest portion of Waters' fortune stems from his songwriting contributions to Pink Floyd's catalogue, as the primary lyricist behind classics like The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, and Wish You Were Here. His income streams include:

Music royalties — estimated $8–10 million annually from the rock band Pink Floyd catalogue

— estimated $8–10 million annually from the rock band Pink Floyd catalogue Solo touring — his biggest individual revenue driver

— his biggest individual revenue driver Real estate — multiple high-value properties across the UK and US

— multiple high-value properties across the UK and US Art collection — works by renowned artists including Henry Moore and Francis Bacon

— works by renowned artists including Henry Moore and Francis Bacon Merchandise — ongoing catalogue and legacy merchandise sales

Top five facts about Roger Waters. Photo: Roberto Serra/Getty Images (modified by author)

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How much does it cost to hire Roger Waters?

To hire Roger Waters for a live performance or concert, booking fees range from $1,000,000 to $3,000,000, with the current estimated booking fee around $1,750,000. That figure reflects his status as a theatrical performer, not merely a musician.

Based on 242 concert reviews, critics agree Roger Waters is an exceptional live performer, with shows described as "provocative, stirring, extraordinary, eye-popping, poetic, enthralling, and poignant."

How Roger Waters' net worth was built: the touring machine

The Us + Them tour between 2017 and 2018 shattered expectations, grossing over $180 million worldwide.

His This Is Not a Drill tour, which ran from 2022 to 2023, added another $136 million to his earnings, with Waters averaging $2.5 million to $3 million per show.

In 2026, Roger spoke about a new touring project led by his son, Harry Waters, who assembled a band to pay tribute to Pink Floyd's classical music and some of his solo work.

My son Harry Waters has put a great band and show together to go on the road next year to pay tribute to the music from the golden era of Pink Floyd, and maybe a couple of songs from my subsequent solo career. Harry's band is missing one thing: The voice I had when I was young.

Roger Waters' house and real estate portfolio

Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena to kick off his "This Is Not A Drill" tour of Germany. Photo: Daniel Bockwoldt

Source: Getty Images

The British musician Roger Waters has invested significantly in property. He purchased a 7,000-square-foot townhouse on Manhattan's East Side for $15 million in 2007. He also bought a Bridgehampton, Long Island property in 2010 for $16.2 million, tore down the original 1900 Hampton home, and built a new one in its place.

The house has six bedrooms and spans 13,334 square feet. Waters also owns a farm in England and has lived in London.

The Pink Floyd legal feuds that defined a career

No account of Roger Waters' net worth is complete without the lawsuits. Amid creative differences, Waters left Pink Floyd in 1985 and began a legal dispute over the band's name and material, which they settled out of court in 1987.

Following his departure, Waters sued David Gilmour and Nick Mason in the London High Court in October 1986 to stop them from performing or recording under the Pink Floyd name. He lost the lawsuit, allowing the band to continue using the name. Waters later argued that the courts had overlooked the moral issues behind his case. According to Louder Sound, he said:

My QC told me that the kind of justice I was after, I could only get from the public. The law is not interested in the moral issue but in the name as a piece of property.

How the legal battle was resolved

Roger Waters speaks at a news conference and rally outside the U.S. Department of Justice. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Two days before Christmas 1987, Roger Waters officially accepted an out-of-court settlement from David Gilmour's legal team, withdrawing any challenge to Gilmour's use of the Pink Floyd name, in exchange for his retaining full rights to the concept of The Wall.

When Gilmour's post-Waters Pink Floyd took an inflatable pig on tour, they added testicles to it so it would be legally distinct from Waters' pig — and avoid paying him $800 a night.

Waters, David Gilmour, and Mason later reconciled, reuniting for a performance at Live 8 in 2005. The guitarist and drummer also made cameos onstage at one of Waters' London performances of The Wall in 2011.

Despite that brief warmth, tensions never fully healed. Waters later reflected on a failed attempt at a deeper reconciliation, telling Rolling Stone in 2013, as reported by Uncut:

About a year ago, I convened a sort of Camp David for the surviving members of Pink Floyd… I proposed all kinds of measures to get past this awful impasse… It bore no fruit.

Latest news: Roger Waters' Legacy tour

Roger Waters at the 76th Venice Film Festival on the Venice Lido. Photo: Alberto PIZZOLI

Source: Getty Images

Roger Waters has masterminded and designed the conceptual framework and visual presentation for an all-new production titled Roger Waters Presents LEGACY — A Pink Floyd Show.

While Roger Waters serves as the creative director and architect behind the project, he will not be performing on stage. Instead, he has handed live performance duties over to his son, Harry Waters. Harry serves as the musical director, leading the 10-piece Harry Waters Band through a comprehensive celebration of Pink Floyd's golden era from 1971 to 1979, spanning iconic albums such as The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall.

The extensive international production features over 100 scheduled dates across North America and Europe. The North American itinerary includes a multi-leg run starting on 15 February 2027, in Columbus, Georgia, and wrapping up on 25 September 2027, in St. Louis. Meanwhile, the UK leg is confirmed to feature major arena stops and will conclude at the Eventim Apollo (O2 Apollo) in London on 27 June 2027.

Roger Waters expressed his support for communities during a press conference. Photo: Franklin Jácome

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

What is Roger Waters' net worth? As of October 2026, Roger Waters' net worth is estimated at $310 million. How much does it cost to hire Roger Waters? Booking fees for Roger Waters range from $1,000,000 to $3,000,000, with the current estimated fee around $1,750,000. Where does Roger Waters live? Roger Waters resides in Bridgehampton, NY, part of the Hamptons — a popular destination known for its upscale homes and beautiful beaches. He also owns property in Manhattan and England. Why did Roger Waters leave Pink Floyd? Amid creative differences, Waters left in 1985 and began a legal dispute over the use of the band's name and material. Did Roger Waters win his lawsuit against Pink Floyd? Neither side won a definitive court verdict; instead, the legal battle concluded with an out-of-court settlement on 24 December 1987. What is Roger Waters' biggest-grossing tour? His 2010 The Wall Live tour grossed a whopping $459 million, making it one of the highest-grossing concert tours in history. What is Roger Waters doing in 2027? The Legacy — A Pink Floyd Show production is expected to play more than 100 performances across North America and Europe in 2027. How much does Roger Waters earn from Pink Floyd royalties? His songwriting fingerprints grace over 80% of the band's most iconic anthems, guaranteeing annual royalties estimated between $8 and $10 million.

Quick facts

Roger Waters co-founded Pink Floyd in the mid-1960s

His The Wall Live tour grossed $459 million — one of the all-time highest

Live tour grossed $459 million — one of the all-time highest He directed Legacy — A Pink Floyd Show , a 2027 world tour

, a 2027 world tour He contributed to returning 4.5 acres of land to the Shinnecock Nation

He holds an art collection that includes works by Henry Moore and Francis Bacon

Roger Waters' net worth reflects decades of success through Pink Floyd, solo albums and lucrative world tours, despite years of legal battles with his former bandmates. His enduring influence on rock music and continued touring have helped sustain his wealth long after he left the group.

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Source: Legit.ng