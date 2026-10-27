The 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony took place at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26, 2026, marking a break from its traditional Paris venue

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane claimed the men's award while Barcelona's Alexia Putellas won the women's prize at the France Football event

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka received the Sócrates Award, and Paris Saint-Germain were named Men's Club of the Year

The 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony took place at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26, 2026, with football's biggest stars gathered to see who would claim the sport's most coveted individual honours.

France Football, the organising body behind the awards, moved this edition away from its traditional Paris setting, with former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry and presenter Kate Scott co-hosting the night.

Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Bayern Munich and England forward Harry Kane won the men's Ballon d'Or, recognised as the best male player in the world. Kane also claimed the Gerd Muller Award, which goes to the top scorer across the season.

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas took home the women's award, continuing her standing as one of the dominant figures in the women's game.

The Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young male player, went to Barcelona's Lamine Yamal of Spain, while Vicky López, also of Barcelona, won the women's equivalent. Luis de la Fuente was named Men's Coach of the Year, with Pere Romeu of Barcelona winning the women's coaching prize.

In the goalkeeper categories, Unai Simón of Athletic Club claimed the men's award while Barcelona's Cata Coll won on the women's side. Mexico's Charlyn Corral was named Women's Striker of the Year.

Full list of 2026 Ballon d'Or winners

1. Men's Ballon d'Or: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

2. Women's Ballon d'Or: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)

3. Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

4. Kopa Trophy (Women): Vicky López (Barcelona, Spain)

5. Men's Coach of the Year: Luis de la Fuente (Spain)

6. Women's Coach of the Year: Pere Romeu (Barcelona)

7. Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Unai Simón (Athletic Club, Spain)

8. Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Cata Coll (Barcelona, Spain)

9. Gerd Muller Award: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

10. Women's Striker of the Year: Charlyn Corral (Mexico)

11. Men's Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain

12. Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona

13. Sócrates Award: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, England)

Ballon d'Or prize money

Legit.ng previously reported how much the Ballon d'Or is worth after Harry Kane won the 2026 Golden Ball award for the first time in his career.

The award, though doesn't have a direct financial reward, attracts other things, which could translate to monetary gains for the winners.

Source: Legit.ng