Oluwayemisi Akinroyeje completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology at the University of Ilorin in October 2026

She graduated with a First Class Honours degree and a CGPA after four years of study at the University of Ilorin

Beyond her impressive grades, Oluwayemisi held scholarships and internships that shaped her undergraduate journey

Oluwayemisi Akinroyeje, a Microbiology graduate of the University of Ilorin, Nigeria, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate completing her undergraduate degree with a First Class Honours and a CGPA of 4.77, after four years of study.

The October 2026 announcement drew warm congratulations online after Oluwayemisi revealed she had also been named the Female Best Graduating Student in the Department of Microbiology.

UNILORIN graduate who won Bet9ja scholarship emerges best female in department

Source: UGC

The recognition was presented to her by Folakemi Omojasola, whom she thanked personally for making the milestone more memorable.

Scholarships and Hands-On Experience

Oluwayemisi's time at university extended well beyond lecture halls. During her undergraduate years, she completed an internship as a SIWES intern at Inqaba Biotec West Africa and served as a Campus Ambassador for the Helix Biogen Institute, gaining practical exposure to the biotechnology sector alongside her studies.

She also received two scholarships: the Bet9ja Foundation Scholarship for the 2025/2026 academic year and a Her Tech Africa scholarship in 2026. Both awards supported her journey and reflected the recognition she attracted from organisations invested in developing young Nigerian talent.

In her post, Oluwayemisi credited her supervisor, Dr Bashirat Sa'ad-Abdulkareem, along with her lecturers, mentors, family, and friends, for the roles they each played in her achievement. "This achievement is a reminder that no journey is accomplished entirely alone," she wrote.

Closing her post on a forward-looking note, Oluwayemisi expressed her readiness for the next chapter, stating her intention to contribute, collaborate, and create meaningful impact wherever her skills take her.

Reactions to Oluwayemisi's Achievement

Her announcement drew swift praise from her network on LinkedIn.

Gold Adeyemi said:

"Our own scholar! Congratulations dear Oluwayemisi Akinroyeje."

Sunday Bridgette said:

"Congratulations beauty with brains."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng