The Federal Government reached new agreements with the Nigeria Labour Congress at a conciliation meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, October 27, 2026

A N70,000 monthly transport intervention for workers across all public service levels was among the key resolutions signed off at the meeting

The parties also took steps toward resolving outstanding allowance arrears, though they could not agree on one major welfare issue

The Federal Government has approved a N70,000 monthly transport support for workers across all levels of the public service for a period of six months, beginning in November 2026, as part of efforts to ease the burden of rising living costs on civil servants.

The approval came out of a conciliation meeting between the government and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The discussions followed sustained pressure from organised labour over workers' welfare, the cost of living, and previously unresolved agreements.

President Bola Tinubu to pay N70,000 in transport support to workers for six months Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that beyond transport support, the government agreed to pay outstanding peculiar allowance arrears in three equal monthly instalments, also beginning in November 2026, with the payment backdated to take effect from May 1, 2026.

Where the parties could not agree

One issue remained unresolved at the end of the session: the effective date for implementing the national minimum wage. Both sides did, however, agree to constitute a Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee that would begin meetings immediately.

The resolutions were captured in a memorandum of understanding signed by NLC President Joe Ajaero, the Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, the Director-General of Budget Timi Yakubu, and the Permanent Secretary of the Service Welfare Office Dr Garba Abdul S.U.

The document, titled "Resolutions Reached at a Conciliation Meeting Held at Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment Between the Federal Government and the Leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress on Tuesday, 27th October, 2026," also addressed health workers' pay, tax relief matters, and hazard allowances for agricultural officers.

Context behind the talks

The October 27 session was a follow-up to an earlier conciliation meeting convened on October 22, 2026, by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to bridge disagreements between the two sides.

The signed document did not specify when within each month the transport support would be paid, nor did it provide details on how disbursement would be administered.

The agreement arrives against a backdrop of ongoing hardship for Nigerian workers, much of it linked to the removal of the petrol subsidy in May 2023, which pushed up transportation costs and the prices of essential goods. Labour unions have continued to call on the government to reduce petrol prices, raise wages, and fulfil outstanding welfare commitments.

President Bola Tinubu addresses workers' concern on transportation Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

NLC writes FG on new minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, wrote to the Labour Minister on October 13, 2026, rejecting the government's position on when a minimum wage review should start.

Minister of Labour, Dr Muhammed Dingyadi, told the NLC that commencing a fresh review barely two years after the N70,000 wage took effect would disrupt industrial relations.

The dispute came after the NLC used its Independence Day statement to demand wage negotiations begin immediately amid rising living costs.

Source: Legit.ng