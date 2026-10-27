Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu surprised his wife, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, with a bouquet of flowers in Lagos

The governor sealed the romantic gesture with a kiss in what was described as a heartwarming moment between the couple

The sweet display of affection between Sanwo-Olu and his wife has been shared publicly, drawing attention online

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu treated his wife, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, to a romantic surprise, presenting her with a bouquet of flowers before pulling her close for a kiss.

The moment, which took place in Lagos, was shared publicly and captured the couple in what many described as a tender display of affection.

Mixed reactions as Babajide Sanwo-Olu shares a romantic moment with his wife Photo Credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Sanwo-Olu and His Wife

Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has remained a visible presence alongside her husband throughout his time as governor of Lagos State. The couple have regularly appeared together at public events, and this latest gesture offered a more personal glimpse into their relationship away from the formal setting of governance.

The floral surprise and accompanying kiss drew warm attention, with the image of the governor stepping away from the demands of office to honour his wife resonating with many who saw it.

Below are some of Nigerians' comments:

Tripledosemum wrote on Public Display of Affection (PDA):

"@stemsignature you are a clown. All this old-generation lovers don’t do PDAs o. She even bent slightly to receive the bouquet. Lol."

iamharbdullah commended the First Lady for receiving the flower with respect:

"One thing I noticed is that while collecting the flower, she knelt. Omo, my respect for the doctor keeps increasing day by day; she’s not just a First Lady but a mother, a sister, and a wife who was well trained. Beautiful."

officiall_victoroluwajuwon went satirical about Nigerian women:

"Until Nigerian women make sitting Governor buy flower, nobody is safe now."

somadina_lawrence decried poor affection during the presentation:

"This looks more formal than romantic... no clear connection, less eye contact and no room for the song to play.... no affection."

_wandebeth wrote:

"Why is she receiving the flowers like she’s receiving a plaque? Mummy kiss daddy na."

See the video on Instagram here:

Sanwo-Olu speaks as CAF officials storm Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that officials from the Lagos State Sports Commission received a CAF delegation in Lagos on Monday, August 3, for a pre-event inspection visit.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed the visit and said his team is working to ensure every detail is in order for the ceremony.

Lagos is preparing to host the 2026 CAF Awards, one of African football's most prestigious annual events.

Source: Legit.ng