A Nigerian lady named Khifayat celebrated her course mate on X after he emerged as the overall best graduating student at the University of Ilorin

The male student had once teased Khifayat for prioritising her karate journey over academics during their time together in school

Khifayat shared throwback and graduation photos as she recounted how they were jokingly called a couple by fellow students

A Nigerian lady identified as Khifayat has taken to X to celebrate her course mate after he graduated as the overall best student at the University of Ilorin, achieving a perfect 5.0 CGPA.

Sharing side-by-side throwback and graduation photos of the two of them, Khifayat reflected on a friendship that began in the classroom and carried all the way to convocation, paying tribute to a young man she described as her "course boyfriend."

Lady joyful as male friend emerges UNILORIN overall best with 5.0 CGPA. Photo credit: Khafiyat/X.

Source: Twitter

The Friendship Behind the Perfect Score

The post quickly gained attention not just for the academic feat but for the charming story behind it.

According to Khifayat, their classmates used to tease them, assuming they were a couple due to how close they were.

Far from a romance, however, theirs was a bond built on shared lectures and friendly banter.

The banter, it turns out, had a running theme. Her course mate would regularly call her unserious, convinced that she cared more about karate than she did about her studies.

Khifayat seemed to take the teasing in good spirits, but the irony of the moment was not lost on her as she wrote her celebratory post.

"He always called me unserious cos he felt I took my karate journey more serious than academics. Today he's UNILORIN Overall Best with 5.0/5.0 CGPA. From throwback to graduates. Proud of you my brother," she wrote.

The post captured something many Nigerian university students recognise: the unlikely friendships formed between coursemates with very different priorities, and the pride that comes with watching someone in your circle achieve something extraordinary.

Nigerians React to the Graduation Celebration

The post drew responses from people online, many of whom found the story relatable or simply wanted to join in the celebration.

Hon Solarboy said:

"Wetyn you graduate with?"

Lameda said:

"Congratulations. Let’s connect as mutual friends."

Falola added:

"This is me and my friend."

Triple added:

"Congratulations, keeky!"

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng