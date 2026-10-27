Izutech broke his silence in a video posted on Monday, October 26, revealing the depth of Jerry Williams' struggle with hard drug addiction

The content creator alleged that certain Nollywood figures have been exploiting Jerry Williams' condition rather than helping him recover

Izutech called on fans and the public to contribute towards funding at least one to two years of rehabilitation for the actor

Nollywood content creator and advocate Izutech has sounded a loud alarm over the deteriorating condition of actor Jerry Williams, revealing in a candid video that the star is deep in the grip of hard drug addiction and urgently needs rehabilitation.

The video, posted on Monday, 26 October 2026, came days after the industry mourned the loss of veteran actor Francis Duru. Izutech said Duru's passing prompted him to reflect on other talents still alive but slipping away, with Jerry Williams at the top of his mind.

Izutech shares Jerry Williams' condition and the amount he needs to when taken to rehab. Photo credit@jerrywilliams/@izutech

Source: Instagram

Jerry Williams' fall from the top

According to Izutech, Williams was once commanding fees of up to 700,000 naira per job as recently as 2022 to 2024, living alone in a duplex and owning multiple cars, including a Lexus 350 SUV that few in his state could boast of at the time. Today, Izutech claimed, Williams has sold everything, including his cars, to fund his habit.

Izutech described a heartbreaking daily pattern in which Williams reportedly spends most of the day unconscious, wakes up in the evening to eat a basic meal such as Indomie noodles, then goes back out to source money for drugs, a cycle he said has been ongoing for over two years.

Jerry Williams' trends over a video made by his colleague Izutech about the actor's condition. Photo credit@izutech

Source: Instagram

He also alleged that people around Williams have been actively taking advantage of his condition, with at least one Nollywood individual reportedly collecting Williams' car after giving him a loan that everyone knew he could not repay. Izutech also warned the public about individuals allegedly impersonating Williams online to scam people out of money.

Jerry Williams: A call for genuine help

Izutech was blunt about what it will take to turn things around. He said Williams needs between one and two years in a rehabilitation facility, at a cost of roughly 300,000 naira per month, totalling over seven million naira across 24 months.

He stressed that no single person or family can bear that alone, and called on Williams' family to stop hiding the situation out of shame before it is too late.

He also challenged the Nollywood community to stop undermining genuine efforts to help Williams and instead pull resources together transparently.

Here is the Instagram video of Izutech speaksing about Jerry Williams:

Fans and followers reacted with deep concern across the comments section:

@verydarkgirl_ratel_:

"Please tell us how we can help him.."

@ummanadia7 wrote:

"He will come out of this in Jesus mighty name. Well done Izu"

@big_brother_mzansi417 shared:

"I was addicted and I promise you it's not easy, am praying for him God please come through."

@francaojochideobaje_ commented:

"Ahhh God jerry the cute guy I really feel for him super talented guy may God heal him ooo"

@favored_wins said:

"I thought he felt better at some point."

@jennymbaye wrote:

"Chia this is sad. i strongly believe it's spiritual. one of my best actor"

@barr.adaeze added:

"Addiction is very bad, may God help him"

Jerry Williams gets surprise birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jerry Williams got more than he bargained for on his birthday when friends and family members gave him a big surprise.

Unknown to Jerry, his loved ones had something planned for his big day, and their actions got him very emotional.

In videos making the rounds on social media, Jerry was seen shedding uncontrollable tears after his sister and other well-wishers threw him a surprise birthday party.

Source: Legit.ng