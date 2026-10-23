Fewa Otedola is the only son of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola and is widely regarded as one of the best-kept secrets in Nigeria's most prominent family. He lives with autism spectrum disorder, a neurodevelopmental condition that affects communication and social receptivity. Though the female children are more well-known for their involvement in the entertainment and fashion industries, Fewa chooses to keep a low profile. His family's fierce and loving protection of his privacy has only deepened public curiosity about who he really is.

Femi Otedola's only son turns 25, family celebrate him. Credit: @cuppymusic, @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Fewa Otedola is the youngest child in his family, born on 2 June 2000 .

is the youngest child in his family, born on . He lives with autism spectrum disorder , a neurodevelopmental condition affecting communication and social interaction.

, a neurodevelopmental condition affecting communication and social interaction. His condition came to light in 2004 when his mother gathered her three daughters and shared the news of Fewa's special needs.

when his mother gathered her three daughters and shared the news of Fewa's special needs. Both his father, Femi Otedola , and his sister, DJ Cuppy took to social media to celebrate his 25th birthday in June 2025.

, and his sister, took to social media to celebrate his in June 2025. He is currently based in the United Kingdom.

Profile summary

Full name Fewa Otedola Date of birth 2 June 2000 Age 26 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth London, United Kingdom Nationality Nigerian State of origin Lagos State Father Femi Otedola Mother Nana Otedola Siblings Tolani Otedola, DJ Cuppy (Florence Otedola), Temi Otedola Health condition Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Residence United Kingdom Occupation Not publicly known

Who is Fewa Otedola?

Fewa Otedola is the only son and last child of Nigeria's business tycoon and billionaire Femi Otedola. He is the younger brother of DJ Florence "DJ Cuppy" Otedola, style blogger and actress Temi Otedola, and singer Tolani Otedola.

Not many Nigerians know that the largest shareholder in First HoldCo (formerly FBN Holdings) and former majority owner of Geregu Power has a son. That is largely by design. Most of Fewa's life is kept private because of his health status.

Early life and background

Born on June 2, 2000, Fewa Otedola carries the unique distinction of being the only male heir to his father's billion-dollar empire. He hails from Lagos State in south-western Nigeria and currently resides in the United Kingdom, where he attends school.

Femi Otedola married Nana Otedola and had two daughters, Florence Ifeoluwa and Elizabeth Temi, and a son, Fewa. His eldest daughter, Tolani, was born to Otedola and his former wife, Olayinka Odukoya.

The Otedola family

The Otedolas are one of Nigeria's most recognisable dynasties. The family's business empire spans various industries, including energy, real estate, and finance.

DJ Cuppy, born Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola on 11 November 1992, is a Nigerian disc jockey, musician, record producer and philanthropist. Temi Otedola, born Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola on 20 March 1996, is a Nigerian actress and blogger known for her role in the 2020 film Citation and later appeared in The Man for the Job (2022) and Ms. Kanyin (2025).

What disability does Fewa Otedola have?

Fewa Otedola lives with autism spectrum disorder, a neurodevelopmental condition that induces communication misunderstandings and shortens a person's social receptivity.

Autism Spectrum Disorder affects the cognitive, communicative, and interactive abilities of the brain. It can present heightened sensitivity to sensory stimulation and often requires significant attention and support from parents, teachers, and siblings.

When was Fewa Otedola's condition discovered?

Nana Otedola, his mother, stated that she began to notice unusual traits in him from when he was a baby. However, his condition was later confirmed when he was about four years old.

Fewa's condition came to light in 2004 when his mother gathered her three daughters and delivered the news of Fewa's special needs. This revelation had a profound impact on the family, particularly on his sisters, who quickly embraced their new roles in supporting and caring for their younger brother.

How Temi Otedola described life with Fewa

On World Autism Day in April 2017, Temi Otedola shared a deeply personal account of growing up alongside her brother on her JTO Fashion blog.

She revealed that taking care of her little brother entails a great deal of work, adding that often, she would see her mum, Nana, helping her brother with the simplest yet exhausting activities like brushing his teeth, feeding, and getting him dressed.

She went on to say that her brother had grown more independent—he doesn't need sympathy and is the "most genuine and caring person". "This is probably why I have never seen Fewa's autism as necessarily and totally negative," she added.

Temi also noted that she builds her life around her only brother, because Fewa still needs round-the-clock help. "No matter what I do, I need to build my life with Fewa in mind," she wrote. "My parents won't be around forever, and his care and well-being will become the responsibility of me and my sisters."

How the Otedola family protects Fewa's private life

Fewa Otedola's life is kept private, yet he is always celebrated and showered with love by his family, who regularly share posts about him on social media.

His sisters have always taken to social media to express how much they love their brother on different occasions. This has not stopped him from being the most caring and genuine person, as described by his sister Temi.

The family's approach is deliberate. While his sisters have ventured into various fields, including entertainment, Fewa's life has remained relatively private. His battle with autism disorder may have played a role in limiting him to a private existence.

Family as Fewa's greatest support system

Fewa is Femi's only son but also a special-needs child who lives with autism. His family has shown him unconditional love, making sure to celebrate him at every chance they get.

Social media users have praised DJ Cuppy for using her platform to bring attention to autism, which still faces stigma and misunderstanding in many parts of Africa.

Latest news: Fewa Otedola turns 26

Fewa turned 26 on 2 June 2026, and his father again celebrated him publicly, calling him "a great blessing to our family". A year earlier, the family marked his 25th birthday with heartfelt posts from both his father and his sister, DJ Cuppy.

Both Femi Otedola and DJ Cuppy took to their respective social media pages to celebrate Fewa on his special day. DJ Cuppy used the milestone moment to raise wider awareness of autism:

I want to use my brother's 25th birthday TODAY to raise awareness for autism. Fewa Otedola is autistic, and he's one of God's greatest gifts to our family. His joy and pure heart remind us every day that love needs no words.

Social media users praised Cuppy for using her platform to bring attention to autism, which still faces stigma in many parts of Africa.

Fewa Otedola's father: Femi Otedola's net worth

Fewa stands to inherit a remarkable legacy. Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola's net worth hit $2 billion for the first time, as confirmed by Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires tracker on 19 September 2026.

His father's key sources of wealth include:

FBN Holdings Plc — In 2021, Otedola became the single largest shareholder in First Bank of Nigeria Holdings, now First HoldCo, where he holds about 27.6%.

— In 2021, Otedola became the single largest shareholder in First Bank of Nigeria Holdings, now First HoldCo, where he holds about 27.6%. Geregu Power Plc — Otedola sold his majority stake in 2025 for about $750 million and keeps about 5% of one of Africa's fastest-growing power generation companies.

— Otedola sold his majority stake in 2025 for about $750 million and keeps about 5% of one of Africa's fastest-growing power generation companies. Real estate assets across major cities and private equity investments.

FAQs

How old is Fewa Otedola? Fewa Otedola is the youngest child in his family, born on 2 June 2000, making him 26 years old as of 2026. What disability does Fewa Otedola have? He has autism spectrum disorder, which affects the communicative, cognitive, and interactive abilities of the brain. Where was Fewa Otedola born? He was born in London, United Kingdom, and hails from Lagos State, Nigeria. Who are Fewa Otedola's parents? Fewa Otedola is the son of Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola and his wife, Nana Otedola. Does Fewa Otedola have siblings? Femi Otedola has four children: three girls — Tolani, Florence (DJ Cuppy), and Temi — and a boy, Fewa Otedola. Is Fewa Otedola on social media? Based on available sources, Fewa maintains little to no public social media presence, consistent with his family's approach to protecting his privacy. When was Fewa's autism diagnosed? Fewa's condition came to light in 2004 when his mother gathered her three daughters and delivered the news of his special needs. Will Fewa Otedola inherit his father's fortune? Fewa Otedola carries the unique distinction of being the only male heir to his father's billion-dollar empire.

We also highlighted facts about Nigeria’s youngest billionaires, including entrepreneurs in technology, oil, media and entertainment, and how they built their fortunes.

At the top of the list is tech entrepreneur Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, whose estimated net worth ranges from $1 billion to $6 billion. The youngest is 12-year-old Muhammed Awal Mustapha, whose reported $15 million fortune has drawn attention to the uncertainty surrounding public wealth estimates.

Source: Legit.ng