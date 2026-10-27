Akanbi Elizabeth, widow of Toluwanisings, broke down in tears while paying tribute to her late husband at a memorial event in Ibadan, Oyo State

The grieving widow pleaded with the singer not to forget her and their children as controversy continues over his death

Toluwanisings’ father and paternal uncle have spoken about a disagreement over where the singer should be buried

The widow of late Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, Akanbi Elizabeth, has spoken emotionally following the controversy surrounding her husband's death.

Elizabeth struggled to complete her tribute at a memorial event held at Jogor Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, October 27, before breaking down in tears.

In a video from the event, the grieving widow addressed her late husband with words that reflected the pain of losing him.

" Toluwanisings, my dear husband. I will forever miss you. Please do not forget your children and I," she said.

Toluwanising's burial disagreement adds to family grief

Toluwanisings died in Ibadan on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping.

Following his death, his father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, spoke about a disagreement with his daughter-in-law over where the singer should be buried.

Olayemi said he wanted his son buried in the house he built or taken to Ikirun, Osun State, where the singer's late mother was buried.

He claimed that Elizabeth preferred a cemetery or church burial ground, while he wanted his son buried at home.

The singer's paternal uncle, Lawal Ademola, also said the family wanted Toluwanisings buried at his residence in Ibadan.

The burial disagreement has drawn mixed reactions on social media. While some users questioned the idea of burying someone in a residential property, others supported the family's wish to bury the singer at home.

Amid the dispute, Ademola appealed to the government, community leaders, and law enforcement authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the singer's death.

In an interview with media personality Dunmininu, published on social media, he urged the relevant authorities to ensure that the matter was properly examined.

Watch the video of Toluwanisings' widow's speech here:

Toluwanisings died after slumping in his home on October 14. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Facebook

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss

Source: Legit.ng