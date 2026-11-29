Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule collapsed during campaign activities in her senatorial district ahead of the 2027 elections

A source revealed the senator had been managing an undisclosed illness for some time before her death

The ruling APC suspended all campaign activities in Lagos State following the announcement of her passing

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Lagos West Senator Idiat Adebule died on Saturday, November 28, 2026, less than 24 hours after marking her 56th birthday, following a sudden collapse during campaign activities in her senatorial district.

As reported on Sunday, November 29, by The Punch, a source within the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State disclosed that Adebule slumped while on the campaign trail and was immediately rushed to Duchess International Hospital in the Government Reservation Area, Ikeja. She lost consciousness before doctors could stabilise her and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Senator Idiat Adebule dies after celebrating her birthday Photo Credit: @DrAdebuleIdiat

Source: Twitter

The source said:

"She collapsed during a campaign in her senatorial district. She was rushed to a hospital, but she could not make it. Quite unfortunate. It is a sad day for us."

'Adebule had been managing an illness'

A second credible source disclosed that the senator had been unwell for some time and was quietly managing an undisclosed health condition. The source noted that she had been seen just days earlier at FESTAC Town, going door to door as part of the party's campaign efforts.

"After she collapsed on Saturday, she was rushed to Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, where she lost consciousness before her death. It is sad that we lost her," the source said.

Adebule, who was seeking a second term in the Senate, had celebrated her birthday on Friday, November 27, with a message of gratitude posted on her X (formerly Twitter) page.

In it, she wrote:

"Today, I return all glory and adoration to Almighty Allah for His infinite mercy, grace and the gift of life as I celebrate another year. I am deeply grateful for His guidance, protection and countless blessings.

"It is my prayer that this new age brings me renewed vigour to continue serving humanity and contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of Lagos West, Lagos State and our dear nation. Alhamdulillah for another year!"

Lagos West senator, Idiat Adebule, declared dead Photo Credit: @DrAdebuleIdiat

Source: Twitter

APC suspends campaigns, announces burial

The Lagos State APC confirmed her death in an official statement signed by the party's spokesman, Seye Oladejo, who also announced the suspension of all campaign activities across the state.

Oladejo said the former Lagos deputy governor would be laid to rest on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at the Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos, at 3 pm.

"Senator Adebule's death represents a painful and irreplaceable loss to our party and the entire Lagos political family. Her years of service, commitment to the progressive ideals of the APC and contributions to the political and developmental advancement of Lagos State will remain indelible," he said.

Since news of her passing broke, tributes have continued to arrive from political leaders across the country.

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Ex-Kogi Governor Idris dies at 77

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of former Kogi State Governor Ibrahim Idris, who died at the age of 77 in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to a statement by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, former Governor Yahaya Bello, incumbent Governor Usman Ododo and other dignitaries paid a condolence visit to the late governor’s residence in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng