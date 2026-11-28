Marcel Ngogbehei, DG of the Tinubu Must Stay Group, issued a call warning that no Nigerian youth should lose their life over political allegiance

The proposed summit would bring together youth leaders from the APC, PDP, Labour Party and other parties to address rising pre-election tensions

Ngogbehei stressed that his invitation was not tied to any party's electoral interests and would not require groups to endorse any candidate

Abuja, FCT - The director-general of the Tinubu Must Stay (TMS) Group, Marcel Ngogbehei, has called for an emergency inter-party youth peace summit ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the lives of young Nigerians must not be sacrificed for political rivalries.

Ngogbehei, who also leads the Directorate of Mobilization and Integration (DMI), a youth-focused governance initiative, issued the call in a statement on Saturday, November 28, in Abuja. He cited growing concern over reported attacks on political gatherings, intimidation of supporters, destruction of campaign materials, and assaults on journalists as the country inches closer to the election cycle.

Marcel Ngogbehei, Director-General of the Tinubu Must Stay Group, calls for an emergency youth peace summit ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo: Marcel Ngogbehei

Source: UGC

Proposed summit to cut across party lines

The planned Youth-Led Inter-Party Political Violence De-escalation Summit would bring together youth leaders, political support groups and grassroots mobilisers from multiple parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and other registered parties. Student representatives, civil society organisations, peacebuilding groups, community leaders and election monitoring bodies are also expected to attend.

Ngogbehei was clear that participation would not require any organisation to change its political affiliation, endorse President Bola Tinubu, or drop support for any preferred candidate.

"I serve as Director-General of the Tinubu Must Stay Movement, and I make no secret of my political association. But this invitation is bigger than TMS, bigger than the APC and bigger than any presidential ambition. We are inviting our political counterparts as equals, not as opponents to be defeated. We must find common ground on one issue: the safety of every Nigerian," he said.

Youths are not political foot soldiers, says Ngogbehei

The TMS DG argued that young Nigerians who back different candidates would continue to share the same communities, schools and markets long after the elections, and that allowing political differences to spiral into violence would only harm those same communities.

"No mother should bury her child because of political party colours. No father should lose his son because he attended a campaign rally. And no young Nigerian should become a casualty of an election in which politicians will eventually shake hands and move on," he said.

He described youth as future leaders and nation-builders who must not be turned into campaign crowds or weapons against political opponents.

The summit's agenda, once shaped through consultations with interested parties, would focus on building cross-party relationships, identifying triggers of political violence, promoting responsible political communication and creating voluntary channels for de-escalating tensions. Participants would also be asked to sign a joint peace commitment rejecting thuggery, intimidation and attacks on journalists.

Ngogbehei urged security agencies to protect all lawful political activities equally and hold sponsors of electoral violence accountable. Youth leaders and civic organisations wishing to participate can register interest through the TMS Director-General's office or the group's social media platforms. The date and venue will be confirmed after initial consultations.

2027: Coalition Raises Alarm Over Rising Political Violence

Meanwhile, a civil society group has sounded the alarm over what it describes as a dangerous rise in politically motivated violence across Nigeria, warning that the country risks repeating its worst election-season patterns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Coalition Against Electoral Violence in Nigeria (CAEVN) made the warning at a press conference in Abuja, calling on the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Alliance (AAC) to publicly order their supporters to end all forms of thuggery within 48 hours.

Source: Legit.ng