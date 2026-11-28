Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde opened up about a deeply troubled relationship with her late mother that began long before her acting career

The veteran actress revealed what her mother told her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde, when he came to ask for her hand in marriage

Omotola admitted she carries regrets about things she never got to do for her mother while she was still alive

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has spoken candidly about a painful and complicated bond with her late mother, revealing that the disconnect between them ran so deep she once refused to acknowledge her.

In an interview on Backroom, shared on Friday, November 27, Omotola described feelings that went beyond simple tension.

Omotola Jalade shares what her mother told her husband Captain Matthew Ekeinde. Credit: omotolajalade

Source: Instagram

"I just didn't like her period, you know? I didn't connect with her. I disliked her almost to the point of hatred. I denied her all the time. I claimed somebody else as my mom. To be honest, wow, I did. I claimed one of my dad's girlfriends as my mom," she said.

Omotola's mother and the marriage comment

The relationship did not improve when Omotola began her acting career. Her mother feared the industry would expose her to immorality, a view held by many at the time.

Things came to a head when Omotola's husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde, visited the family to formally request her hand in marriage. Rather than offering encouragement, her mother reportedly expressed doubts about her daughter's readiness for a committed relationship.

"My husband came to meet my mother because he wanted to marry me. Do you know what my own mother told my husband? She said, 'She's not a marriageable type,'" Omotola recalled.

The regrets Omotola carries today

Despite the friction that defined much of their relationship, Omotola has since reflected on lost opportunities to show her mother love and care.

She admitted that there were many gestures and acts of support she never got around to offering, and that she now finds herself extending that same care to other people's mothers instead.

Omotola Jalade describes a strained bond with her mother. Credit: omotolajalade

Source: Instagram

"There were so many things I couldn't do for my mother, and now I find myself doing those things for other people's mothers," she said.

Watch Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's interview below:

Omotola Ekeinde shared loved-up picture

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Omotola Jalade Ekeinde gushed over her 27-year union with her husband, Captain Ekeinde.

They went on a night date and had fun together as the actress asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married.

After taking some loved-up shots, they went to the garden to eat. Different mouth-watering edibles were sighted in the video she posted.

Source: Legit.ng